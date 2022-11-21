How To Buy Clothing Pieces Inspired By Some Of 2022's Biggest Movies

If there is a movie buff in your life and you have no idea what to get them, I might have just the solution for you. Among the movies on the 2022 film schedule , there have been some epic entries, with some amazing costumes, a lot of which could be everyday wear depending on how you style it. With the holiday season approaching as well, these items are perfect to grab for you or your loved ones, so everyone can rock iconic and wearable pieces from some of the best movies of the year.

From a classic bomber jacket in Top Gun: Maverick to the stand-out Y2K-inspired pastel fits in Do Revenge, and many more, we have a little something for everyone in this guide.

Top Gun: Maverick

Starting with one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, I think many people who witnessed the action spectacle that was Top Gun: Maverick would love to own a bomber jacket and some aviators. While the film takes place on a naval base and the characters are in uniform most of the time, their outfits are still iconic and could totally be everyday wear. I’m thinking specifically of the scene where we meet everyone in the bar and some are in uniform but Maverick is in his jacket and jeans, and Rooster saunters in wearing a Hawaiian shirt, reminiscent of his father. All of it would make for fantastic staple pieces in anyone's closet.

No matter who your favorite Top Gun: Maverick cast member is, there's something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of Tom Cruise as Maverick or Glen Powell as Hangman, or even if you are feeling nostalgic for the days of Val Kilmer as Iceman and Anthony Edwards as Goose, these items can help you, or your loved one, show off love for the high flying action film in a fashionable way.

If you’re interested in watching Top Gun: Maverick you can rent it on Amazon for $5.99 (opens in new tab).

The Batman

Matt Reeves’ noir take on The Batman was dark and gritty, but when it comes to the costumes, it was classy and refreshing. The film had a fantastic take on the timeless outfits of classic DC characters. I know that I found myself in awe over how simple, yet visually striking the costumes in the movie were. This isn’t just true for Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne (he’s actually in his Bat-suite most of the time), I’m talking about the rest of The Batman cast.

Below, I’ve picked a couple of items based on Zoë Kravitz’s take on Catwoman, and Paul Dano’s frighteningly unique take on The Riddler.

Kravitz really rocks a catsuit throughout the film as Selina Kyle, and I think her form-fitting, sleek, black shapewear would make for a perfect gift or splurge because it would be such a versatile item within a wardrobe.

As for The Riddler, his green utility jacket is not only fashionable, but functional. You can rock the jacket in the winter and give a subtle nod to the iconic villain while staying warm; it’s a win-win.

If you want to watch this noir take on The Batman, you can stream the film with an HBO Max subscription .

Nope

While a lot of horror movies seem to take place at night with muted colors, Nope takes place during the day (primarily) and uses bright colors to its advantage, making the film one-of-a-kind and stylized in a uniquely impactful way. While the inflatable floppy guys and the flags add vibrant pops of color to the film, the wardrobe does as well.

Nope manages to make simple items of clothing, like t-shirts and sweatshirts, pop off the screen and stand out. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya really shine in this film as the brother-sister duo, and to top off their standout performances, they rock some phenomenal statement pieces. While the entire cast of Nope has some great outfits, especially Steven Yeun in that epic red cowboy suit, Palmer and Kaluuya's wardrobe is something anyone can wear any day and look amazing while paying homage to one of Jordan Peele’s best movies .

You can stream Nope with a Peacock subscription .

Do Revenge

Do Revenge managed to take us all back to the world of candy-colored teen comedies of the ‘90s and early 2000s. From its many teen movie references to its Y2K-inspired outfits, it was a refreshing and modern version of the movies many millenials and Gen Z kids grew up loving. Lucky for us, the costumes that the cast of Do Revenge rock is also a slightly heightened version of what’s trending right now. This means the pieces are incredibly easy to find and wear for yourself, or give as a gift to your fashion-forward friends.

There are lots to choose from in this film if you’re looking to buy something. From the pastel school uniforms, to Camila Mendes' Clueless-inspired, preppy looks with statement accessories, to Maya Hawke’s ever so slightly more subdued looks, there’s so much to choose from. However, I’ve picked out two pieces for you that are great places to start.

If you want to immerse yourself in the candy-colored world of Do Revenge you can do so with a Netflix subscription .

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

While there currently isn’t much we know about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery because it doesn't hit theaters until the week of Thanksgiving. We do know from the trailers and its predecessor Knives Out that the fashion will be chef’s kiss levels of impeccable. While Chris Evans’ cable-knit sweater in Rian Johnson’s first whodunnit rocked the world, I have a feeling the tropical pastel pieces of Glass Onion will have a similar impact on pop culture.

I’m particularly drawn to Daniel Craig’s southern detective Benoit Blanc and his Lenin suits and fun scarves. Luckily, items like this never go out of style, and are always great to have in a closet. This makes them the perfect items to buy yourself or a loved one that will be a nice nod to a fun film, while also being a useful item in the closet.

You will be able to see Glass Onion in theaters on November 23, and you’ll be able to stream Glass Onion with a Netflix subscription on December 23.

There you have it! The fashion in film this year has been incredible, and luckily a lot of it is purchasable and will make a perfect gift.