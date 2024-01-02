Halle Berry Brought Back The Pants-Free Trend To Ring In The New Year, And Her Blazer Makes The Whole Look

Halle Berry has been a Hollywood fashion icon for years, and she revived a pandemic era trend for this week's New Year’s Eve celebration. The mom, actress, director and fashionista went pants-free as she rung in 2024, pairing a corset bodysuit with a gorgeous gold blazer. Honestly, it’s the latter that I really want to talk about.

Taking to Instagram after her big night out, Halle Berry took an elevator photo that showed off the shiny outfit, as well as the memorable shoes and jewelry she wore with it. What’s most interesting about the look is her gold blazer, which seems to be a rare re-wear for the actress. She wore a gold blazer with matching pants to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia early in December (pictured above).

It looks like she opted to pair the blazer differently for her less formal NYE event. Take a look at how she switched things up in a notable way.

Berry had support from many of her followers on the post, including actress Taraji P. Henson, who simply wrote: “Hubba hubba 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥💜💜💜.” Other comments included one from TV host Kevin Frasier, who wrote: “If this is how we starting 2024 it’s gonna be a helluva a year.” Some of her followers were also supportive as well.

Berry’s made no bones about staying in shape in order to show off her legs and more in high fashion looks. She trained hard for roles in the John Wick franchise and for her Netflix film Bruised, and at 57, she's been pulling a Paul Rudd, hardly showing any signs of aging. With more roles hitting the 2024 movies schedule, she's not slowing down on the action sequences, either.

Meanwhile, she’s not the first person to try out the blazer-only fashion trend. Megan Fox threw on a blazer and no pants for a red carpet event with MGK back in 2021 -- when pants-free looks were still all the rage. Other pants-free proponents have included Camila Mendes, who rocked a leather jacket and some undies on the street. Bella Thorne also went pantless for a memorable birthday shoot. All in all, the look has made the rounds a bit, but clearly if you're going to go outlandish with your fashion choices, NYE is a good night to do it. And kudos to Halle Berry for finding a way to make a former outfit look totally fresh, as well.