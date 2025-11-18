The Western That Launched Kevin Costner's Career Is Finally Streaming For Free

1985’s Silverado wasn’t Kevin Costner’s first movie, but it was the film that gave the now-legendary actor his biggest break. He’d done a handful of movies already, and famously didn’t appear in The Big Chill after his flashback scenes as the group’s dead friend got cut from the movie.

That movie, one of the best Westerns of the ‘80s, was directed by Lawrence Kasdan, who got to know Costner. When he had the chance to cast him in his project, Kasdan offered him a role in Silverado. Costner’s talent and charm took care of the rest. If you’ve never seen Silverado, or if you want to watch it again, now’s your chance, and it’s free on streaming!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Costner Is Part Of A Fantastic Ensemble Cast

Silverado came at a time when there had been a bit of a lull in Hollywood regarding Westerns. It was long after the heyday of the genre in the ‘50s and ‘60s, but before movies like Unforgiven, Tombstone and Costner’s own Dances With Wolves and Wyatt Earp resuscitated them in the early ‘90s. Kasdan still managed to attract a fantastic cast, and that cast is a big reason Silverado stands out at a time when Westerns weren’t in fashion.

Scott Glenn leads the cast as Emmett. Costner plays Emmett’s ne'er-do-well brother, Jake, in one of his best roles of the decade. Emmett, on his way to rescue Jake from jail, befriends Paden, played by Kevin Kline. Brian Dennehy plays Cobb, a friend of Paden, and when they reach town, they encounter Mal, played by Danny Glover, who also teams up with them.

On the other side, there is the villainous sheriff played wonderfully by John Cleese in a rare non-Monty Python-type role. The cast is rounded out by actors like Rosannah Arquette, Jeff Goldblum, Linda Hunt, and excellent character actor Ray Baker, who plays the other villain, McKendrick.

Even among this stellar group, Costner shines, and though I didn’t see it when it came out, it must have been clear his star was on the rise. The moment he first appears on screen, with a wry smile while locked behind bars, he has the look of a true movie star. He’s funny and charming, and so at ease among the cast, there was nowhere to go but up for the actor. Costner has made a lot of Westerns in his career, and it’s easy to see why; he’s a natural.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Silverado Is Available For Free!

The film has joined the lineup over on Tubi, which means you can watch it for free (with commercials) now. It’s the perfect time of year for a Western, if you ask me, and since it’s unclear when, or if, we’ll get the next Horizon: An American Saga film from Costner, Silverado is a great way to scratch that Costner Western itch.