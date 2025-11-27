Glen Powell's Mom Had To Learn To 'Moan' For Her Latest Cameo (And I Could Not Believe His Dad's Joke About It!)

You’ve got to love Glen Powell, not only because he’s transitioned from small roles to becoming a major A-lister. One other adorable fact? He also for letting his parents cameo in his projects . I just found out his mom’s latest cameo in Chad Powers had her learning to “moan,” and the story is wild (and also involves his dad).

The 2025 TV schedule saw the release of Chad Powers, and Texas Monthly confirmed Glen Sr., plays an assistant coach, a role not too far away from his former position as an executive coach. His mother, Cyndy, on the other hand, plays “moaning woman,” specifically a patient sitting next to Russ Holliday/Chad Powers in the ER. After learning how to moan for the small part, here was Glen Sr.’s A+ joke to his wife’s efforts that’s cracking me up!

I come out in the morning after her practicing, and all my guy neighbors are going, ‘Attaboy!’

There you go! Moaning is a concentrated art that not everyone can pull off for the camera, so you gotta give Mama Powell props for that! The outlet also noted Cyndy Powell had no professional experience moaning, so her singer daughter Leslie gave her some actually coaching for 10 minutes a day. Based on Glen Sr.’s joke, clearly, all of that dedicated coaching paid off.

Signing his parents on is just another example of how the actor is clearly a family man. Whether he joins the Powell clan dressing up as Buddy the Elf or gets emotional at his sister’s wedding , he’s always there for family, and family is there for him—even on screen. Normally, you see parents doing things like this for their own kids. So it’s nice the Spy Kids 3-D actor is changing the narrative.

In the box office rom-com Anyone But You, the A-list actor’s parents also cameoed, and Powell called his dad a “real method actor” for playing a convincing sleeping plane passenger. They also appeared in Twisters, where they were featured in the rodeo scene. Other cameos include The Expendables 3, Everybody Wants Some!! and Hidden Figures. In every cameo appearance, it shows a level of support that all aspiring actors would love to have from their parents.

Powell's parents are oft around doing funny things. They hilariously trolled him on the Hit Man red carpet as they held Mean Girls-referencing signs. They also did the same to help promote Twisters with signs that said things like, “I changed Glen Powell’s diapers.” While it may be out of the norm to invite your parents to promote your movies, Powell told the publication that he's not kicking them out anytime soon:

It’s so funny how actors roll their eyes at this part of the process. But if you have friends and family, everybody wants to be a part of it.

There’s nothing like your loved ones tagging along for the journey. And if you have a family as cool as the Powells, I’m sure it’s a real compliment when they cheer for him on the sidelines... or hold up embarrassing signs.

