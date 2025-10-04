Glen Powell Has A Message For The Fans After Chad Powers Hits No. 1 On Hulu And Disney+

Glen Powell’s return to TV amid the 2025 TV schedule is starting off on a high note. The Twisters star can currently be seen in the new series Chad Powers, (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription). Even before it was released, the show was being compared to Ted Lasso, and just like the Apple TV+ favorite, Powers has been gaining buzz streaming-wise. Now, Powell is celebrating the show’s ascent to the top of the charts on its respective streamers.

Funny enough, Chad Powers co-creator Michael Waldron thought the premise wouldn’t sell. The show follows a former college football star, who disguises himself so he can walk on to another college football team amidst his failing career. The concept may sound wild, but it seems fans tuned in. Powers only premiered on Tuesday, and it’s already the No. 1 show on Hulu and Disney+. With that, Powell took to Instagram to thank the fans:

What a week!!!!! Thanks for making Chad Powers #1 on Hulu AND #1 on Disney+!! So proud of this show and the wonderful team who made it possible. Go Fish!!

Only the first two episodes of the series are available, as of this writing, but it seems they've caused quite a stir amongst viewers. There has certainly been a lot of hype surrounding Chad Powers, and not just because Powell is attached. The show is actually based on a skit by Eli Manning, who serves as an executive producer alongside his brother, Peyton. Also, and while I can't say this is for sure the case, I'd imagine the show has drawn fans of Powell as well as comedy fans and sports devotees. Regardless, Powell is pleased, and you can check out his post, which features sweet BTS photos:

Thus far, there have been mixed reactions to Chad Powers, though much of the buzz still appears to be generally positive. Of course, the series only just started, and reception could shift as the weeks go on. So, one way or another, there could be a shift in the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes down the road. Still, the fact that it’s the top show on Hulu and Disney+ really says a lot. I'm curious as to how long the series manages to stay at the top of the charts.

Whatever this case, this show seems to have been a labor of love for Glen Powell, and he and his crew put in a lot of work amid production. Powell was even booed at a college football game while filming. That aside, the actor has also been getting football help from Eli Manning, as a means of making his portrayal of the titular character more authentic. I'm honestly not surprised that people are tuning in for CP at this point, and I look forward to seeing how the season progresses.

Of course, Chad Powers may not be for everyone and, with that, people have the option to choose whether they want to watch it or not. We'll see if it continues to hold its No. 1 spot as installments continue to drop. On that note, new episodes of the series drop on Tuesdays on Hulu and Disney+, so any curious about what the buzz is about, can check out the show at their leisure.