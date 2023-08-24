Glen Powell Is Posting Shirtless Thirst Traps With His Dog Amid Sydney Sweeney Rumors

Actor Glen Powell ’s starpower has been steadily growing recently. This is partly thanks to his acclaimed performance opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, where he played ripped antagonist Hangman, participating in the iconic shirtless football scene in the process. Now Powell is once again flexing those muscles, posting shirtless thirst traps with his dog amid ongoing rumors about him and co-star Sydney Sweeney .

Given how Powell and the Euphoria actress have become household names over the last few years, casting them in a romantic comedy Anyone But You together seemed like a stroke of brilliance. But there were rumors about Sweeney and Powell having an affair while filming, despite their respective partners. As fans continue to debate whether or not they have more than a friendship, Glenn Powell posted a shirtless Instagram photo dump . Check it out for yourself below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Talk about an image asking to go viral. The algorithm on social media often rewards showing some skin, and who doesn't love an adorably puppy? Put the two together, including Powell’s nip slip in the third image, and it’s no wonder that this post is already making its rounds online.

Glen Powell posted these puppy-centric thirst traps on an Instagram seemingly dedicated to his dog. While that account has only 6k followers, his official IG has 840k. We’ll just have to see if the Scream Queens star going shirtless helps the side account get more followers. The photo dump is definitely getting a ton of puppy love.

(Image credit: HBO)

Posting these shirtless images online are sure to increase the ongoing conversation about Glen Powell’s personal life. As rumors began to swirl about him and Sydney Sweeney, Powell and his girlfriend also broke up. Some took this as evidence they were together, although Sweeney seemingly denied it in recent statements . To make things all the more complicated, Sweneey is also engaged . Is your head spinning yet?

It should be fascinating to see how things like these rumors and Powell’s shirtless selfies ultimately affect the performance of Anyone But You at the box office. I’d have to assume the chatter will make people curious, and lead them to the theaters to see how the pair of actors’ chemistry plays out on the big screen. Just look at how much conversation surrounding Don’t Worry Darling ahead of its theatrical release.