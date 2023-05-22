Welp, We’ve Reached The Era In The Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Rumors Where The Euphoria Actress Threw On Her Engagement Ring For The First Time In Months

Ever since leaked set photos of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell filming their romcom Anyone But You hit the internet, people have been in a tailspin. The photos look intimate, and both of the actors have been posting plenty of behind the scenes photos to get the romance rumors going. Unfortunately, wishful thinking about this potential it-couple may come to an end, as the Euphoria actress was recently spotted rocking her engagement ring for the first time in months.

Celebrities gathered this weekend in Cannes, France where the historic Cannes Film Festival is held. Sweeney was one of these attendees who was spotted at the Hotel Martinez wearing a white, satin slip dress. She looks beautiful in the youthful, sexy look, but many fans are noticing she is also sporting her engagement ring. The news of her engagement to Jonathan Davino was announced last year. You can see a photo of the look below:

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

While people were aware of her engagement, this didn’t stop the Glen Powell romance rumors from circulating earlier this year. Not only do they look super cozy in some of their off-camera moments from the set, but Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up recently. Talk seemed to only be escalated by a series of cryptic posts by Paris on social media seemingly referring to the affair rumors. She also unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram shortly before announcing their breakup.

While Powell may be single, Sweeney has made it clear that she certainly isn’t. Davino, 37, is a Chicago-based businessman, who Sweeney has been linked to since 2018. Sweeney previously stated she had a blast filming with the Top Gun: Maverick actor, and was “living her best life.” I guess Powell and Sweeney were just having a bit of fun while on set for the film, and possibly played up their chemistry in order to promote the film. It certainly worked, as these two clearly make an adorable couple, and I can’t wait to see them fall in love (on screen of course) when Anyone But You is finally released.

Anyone But You is a classic romantic comedy about two former college nemeses who reunite years later at a wedding for mutual friends. They both pretend to be lovers for their own personal reasons, and of course, madness and romance ensues. The movie is based on the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing. Along with Powell and Sweeney, romcom staple Dermot Mulroney is a part of the cast, as well as Rachel Griffiths and Alexandra Shipp. The romance rumors have created a lot of hype, and I’m personally hoping that this film helps rom-coms officially return to the big screen.

Anyone But You is set to open on December 15, 2023. In the meantime you can catch Sydney Sweeney in her latest film Reality which will be available with an HBO Max subscription on March 29th. For more information on other films set to be released later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.