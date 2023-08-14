Sydney Sweeney Looked Stunning In Black Leather After Opening Up About The Hollywood Rumors Surrounding Her

Sydney Sweeney

knows how to make a statement: whether that be through her red carpet looks or commenting on the many rumors she’s faced in Hollywood. Across the four years she’s been starring in HBO’s Euphoria the 25-year-old actress has turned heads in gorgeous sheer dresses and been a major part of the Barbiecore trend that’s dominated red carpets in recent months, but she’s also been the subject of political whispers and affair rumors. Now she’s opening up about how this Hollywood whirlwind really makes her feel.

This week, the actress stunned yet again in a black leather number from Alexander McQueen. Sometimes it’s hard to stand out in black, but Ms. Sweeney certainly pulled it off. Peplums have been out the last few years after being very popular in the 2010s, but Sweeney’s peplum top felt fresh and her skirt with its high slit was certainly on trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress wore the look on a Variety red carpet in support of the cover story she headlined for the magazine this month. In that interview, the White Lotus and Euphoria star was asked about myriad Hollywood rumors that have rolled around about her in recent months. For example, there was a rumor she had embarked on a secret romance with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell despite Sydney Sweeney being engaged and Powell having a girlfriend at the time. ( Powell and his partner later split amidst these rumors.)

Separately, there were rumors about her family's politics and an alleged MAGA hoedown after people were seen in MAGA hats at her mom’s themed birthday party.

She’s since addressed both of these rumors, noting the hats were worn as a theme and not even by members of her family, but some of her mom's friends. Sweeney’s laughed off the Powell stuff as well, saying that’s "what people want" from a good onscreen rom-com couple. Yet, she also says being in the limelight and dealing with the internet just frequently swirling rumors about her has taken a toll, getting candid with Variety .

Sometimes I feel beat up by it. It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.