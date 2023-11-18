Emma Stone And Nathan Fielder Shot A Video Seemingly Poking Fun At Anyone But You, And Glen Powell And The Rom-Com’s Director Had Hilarious Responses

This holiday season, fans of romantic comedies can cap off 2023 by seeing Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell go from enemies to lovers in the upcoming movie Anyone But You . After the Sony movie previously became the center of some viral dating rumors between its costars, Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone have added some friendly fire to the campaign as they promote their new series, The Curse .

On Thursday, a new Anyone But You trailer teased audiences about what to expect from the R-rated comedy, and just a day later, The Curse’s leads Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone poked fun at one element of it. The funny spoof led to some hilarious responses from Glen Powell and Anyone But You’s director too! Let’s get into it.

What’s The Anyone But You Spoof Nathan Fielder And Emma Stone Did?

On Friday, Nathan Fielder took to Twitter to share a new version of The Curse trailer that features himself and Emma Stone setting up the trailer. Against a blue backdrop, Fielder and Stone wore the same colors as Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney did and said just about the same thing as the rom-com leads right before the trailer. Check it:

The Curse! pic.twitter.com/X5BkSDYKqINovember 17, 2023 See more

Leave it up to Nathan Fielder to get people talking with a fun little prank to cap off his latest series! The writer/actor famously pulled a ton of hilarious, big and ridiculous schemes on Nathan For You , such as his chili suit and “Dumb Starbucks,” and now he’s having a bit of fun while marketing The Curse. Along with the trailer release, Fielder also posted this:

pic.twitter.com/0MuinqMJ3cNovember 17, 2023 See more

It’s a funny bit because clearly Fielder and Stone standing in front of a blue background, and saying those lines from Anyone But You could easily have been filmed in a day’s time between when the rom-com’s trailer came out and The Curse’s new trailer was posted. Fielder joked that while he’s not pursuing legal action, he cannot speak for Paramount+ or Showtime. Classic Fielder! We can smell the sarcasm a mile away!

How Did Glen Powell And Anyone But You’s Director Respond?

Following The Curse trailer going viral for the Anyone But You reference, Glen Powell took notice and responded alongside a photo of his own buttocks from the trailer. In his words on Twitter :

@NathanFielder it doesn't count unless you go the hole way…

As Powell joked, if Fielder and Stone insist on recreating their moment in the trailer, they might as well recreate all of it, including the part where his butt is involved. Anyone But You’s director Will Gluck also got in on the bit by posting this response to Instagram:

A post shared by Will Gluck (@willgluckwhat) A photo posted by on

Art imitates art, as they say! What a funny bit of random marketing fun from the big names from Anyone But You and The Curse! Anyone But You is heading to theaters on December 22, and the first two episodes of The Curse are available on Showtime and Paramount+, with additional episodes coming out on Fridays.