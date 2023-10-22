Sydney Sweeney Shared A Sweet Post For Her Rom-Com Partner Glen Powell On His Birthday Months After Rumors Swirled

Anyone But You is easily one of the most anticipated romantic comedies on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. Its classic enemies-to-lovers premise finds Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s characters, who hated each other when they were classmates in college, pretending to be a couple while attending a friend’s destination wedding in Australia. The actors’ chemistry was allegedly so strong while the Euphoria and Top Gun: Maverick stars were promoting the film that they fueled romance rumors. But even though the gossip mill is still turning, Sweeney didn’t let it stop her from shouting out Powell on his special day.

It’s been a few months since filming wrapped on the movie, but that hasn’t slowed down speculation about how well its stars got along while on set. The Anyone But You 's steamy trailer , which recently hit the Internet, has seemingly revived interest in Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s off-screen relationship. But that appeared to be the last thing on the Madame Web star’s mind when she wished him a happy birthday on social media. The actress shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of herself with her co-star, along with a heartfelt message that further drives home the point that both stars had a blast working together. Take a look at Sweeney’s sweet Instagram story here:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Am I the only person wondering what the backstory behind this photo is? Between the actors’ apparel -- which would help them fit in at any local high school’s spirit week Twin Day -- and their silly facial expressions, they’re definitely living up to the “goof ball” part of the actress' description.

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday greetings to Glen Powell may end up fueling even more rumors about the nature of their relationship. But the actress has already responded to all the whispers by stating both she and her co-star are just having fun with the film and its promotions.

Even if they are more or less leaning into the rumors, it may be a bit frustrating to have to navigate so much talk about their private lives. In a recent interview, the Emmy-nominated actress admitted that one of the hardest things to adjust to after getting famous in Hollywood has been the way in which her words can get distorted. The way that rumors about she and her colleague have gained traction is a fair example of what she’s talking about. Many people thought they were putting two and two together when Gigi Paris unfollowed both Anyone But You stars on Instagram before announcing her breakup with Glen Powell. But any connection between those two events is still only speculation.

The White Lotus star was happy to discuss her decision to star in a rom-com , considering she's been taking on dark subject matter in her two HBO series. She also made it clear she was “living her best life” while on the set of the humorous-looking flick. And while Sydney Sweeney hasn’t explicitly said anything about the off-screen romance rumors lately, she made it a point to remind the world that she has been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino since last year by wearing her engagement ring . So right now, shippers may want to view this lovely birthday tribute as nothing more than someone sending well wishes to a friend.

If nothing else, all the buzz surrounding Anyone But You has helped make it a must-see movie this year, and you can finally check it out when hits theaters on December 22, 2023.