Apple TV+'s MonsterVerse Series Has Landed Some Major WandaVision Talent

Count the MonsterVerse among the franchises that are no longer contained to just movies anymore. Back in January, almost a year after Godzilla vs. Kong was released, it was announced that Apple TV+ is putting together a live-action series set in this Titan-filled world. Today, it’s been revealed that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will lend his talents to this yet-to-be-officially-titled addition to the library of content available to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Legendary Entertainment, the company that produces the onscreen MonsterVerse stories, announced that Matt Shakman, who executive produced WandaVision and wrote all of the Marvel TV show’s episodes, will direct the first two episodes of Apple TV+’s MonsterVerse series. Variety add in its report that Shakman will also be an executive producer on the project. It’s unclear how many episodes the MonsterVerse series will have, as Apple TV+ original programming can range anywhere from six to 10 episodes per season.

The MonsterVerse series joins Matt Shakman’s long list of TV credits, with other major entries including Game of Thrones, Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Great. Additionally, Shakman is set to direct Star Trek 4, i.e. the movie bringing back the Kelvin timeline characters, like Chris Pine’s James Kirk and Zachary Quito’s Spock. However, since it hasn’t been revealed yet when Star Trek 4 will film yet (in late April, Quinto said he was in a “wait and see” pattern), it’s hard to say if Shakman will start working on that before or after Apple TV+’s MonsterVerse show.

Plot-wise, all we know about Apple TV+’s contribution to the MonsterVerse landscape is that the story will take place after “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco,” and follow a family embarking on a journey to uncover “buried secrets” and a “legacy” linking them to the “secret” scientific organization Monarch, which studies these giant monsters. The wording in the synopsis indicates the show will take place after 2014’s Godzilla, since San Francisco was where the title Titan defeated the MUTOs. Furthermore, Monarch’s existence was revealed to the public at the end of 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, so clearly the events that will unfold in this show happen before that.

There’s no word yet on what Titans we’ll see in Apple TV+’s MonsterVerse series, although I’m hoping Godzilla at least peeks his head in. This is the second MonsterVerse series in development; Netflix has the anime-styled Skull Island coming up, which will follow a group of shipwrecked characters trying to survive on the island that was once home to King Kong. There’s also a Godzilla vs. Kong sequel in the works, which Adam Wingard is returning to direct and will star Dan Stevens, who previously worked with Wingard on The Guest.

While we wait for more news about what to expect from the live-action MonsterVerse series, check out what other Apple TV+ movies and Apple TV+ shows are available to watch now if you’re subscribed. If you’re looking to enjoy the MonsterVerse movies, those can be watched with an HBO Max subscription.