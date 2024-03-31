Godzilla x Kong Director Name Drops Barbenheimer About Godzilla’s New Pink Look

After the blockbuster success of Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, a sequel seemed like a no-brainer, and a follow-up movie was officially confirmed in 2022. Now, the 2024 movie schedule's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has already exceeded box office and audience expectations in its opening weekend. Part of that success may be attributed to the new elements added to the movie, like Godzilla honing the power of pink. And, based on what director Adam Wingard had to say it and Barbenheimer, that actually is not totally far off.

Historically, while there haven’t been many changes to Godzilla’s gray and black reptilian appearance, there have been some variations in colors and strength with his atomic breath superpower. So, the new neon pink, highly-destructive breath and back spikes are totally new for audiences. According to Wingard, not only is Godzilla a trendsetter but the change represents the same strength that the cultural phenomenon Barbenheimer created. Here’s what he told Comic Book :

It's one of those things where when we made the movie, Oppenheimer didn't exist and Barbie didn't exist, and the whole concept of Barbenheimer didn't exist. But somehow we created something that was almost like the physical embodiment of Barbenheimer with Godzilla being pink. And that was just one of those things where I think we just kind of synced up culturally. Maybe we're all sipping on the same subconscious Kool-Aid or whatever.

“Physical embodiment” is the perfect term to use here. Godzilla is such a powerful creature on his own, but when he metamorphosizes with pink energy, he becomes a next-level threat that’s both hero and destroyer (as seen with the box office success of Barbie and Oppenheimer). And, if all it took was a color change to create that kind of impactful message, I’m advocating for adding a bit more pink to everything.

Wingard continued on, addressing this and mentioning that the pink is part of Godzilla’s natural progression. Just based on the Godzilla X Kong trailer , it was obvious that this sequel was going to be a high-octane version of the first movie. So, it wouldn’t make sense to have the monster stay the same if he was facing deadlier creatures. Plus, this change just spices things up and makes the movie really stand out, which I’m all for.

When first looks for Godzilla x Kong were released, there was much debate online about the god-like monster’s new look, and of course, comparisons to how the sequel would compare to Toho Co.’s critically acclaimed Godzilla Minus One . It’s important to note that Minus One is not part of the Monsterverse, so Wingard has had the freedom to make his version of Godzilla its own thing, and so far, it’s been very well received. If a third movie happens , we can expect the director to find a way to add another twist and modernize Godzilla even more. Who knows, maybe he'll add in even more pink.

Despite not landing well with critics, the sequel has landed well with audiences, ranking 92% on Rotten Tomatoes already. If you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to read our review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire before checking it out at your local theater. Besides the iconic duo of Godzilla and King Kong, you won’t want to miss out on the new epic titans involved as well as Godzilla's pink look that gives big Barbenheimer energy!