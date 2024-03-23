Godzilla X Kong Director Adam Wingard Teases Plans For A Third Movie

In 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong saw the two title monsters clashing for the first time in a Hollywood production, although they would later join forces to take down Mechagodzilla. Now these Titans are coming back together for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which hits the 2024 movie schedule at the end of the month. However, director Adam Wingard is already teasing plans for a third movie that teams Godzilla and Kong back together in the MonsterVerse.

Officially speaking, such a project hasn’t been announced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, but Wingard, who’s also working on Face/Off 2, he’s already thought up plans for a third Godzilla/Kong installment. When he was asked by DiscussingFilm if a “Wingard MonsterVerse Trilogy” could be completed one day, he expressed his enthusiasm for making that happen with these words:

The whole idea that if you’ve done two movies, like, maybe you should just go ahead and do a third because, as you said, there’s a trilogy in there. I definitely think there’s more story to this, and I think that I have more story to tell. But it just depends on how [Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire] does and how things kind of shape out. I know that sounds like a bullshit diplomatic answer (laughs). But the truth is, If I’m going to be completely honest with you, I do have more story to tell with these monsters and I know where I’d go with it. I would be very excited to be able to come back on for another one if things worked out!

Originally, it wasn’t clear if a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong would even be made, but in April 2021, a a month after the movie premiered both in theaters and directly to Max subscribers, Wingard reportedly began early discussions to helm another MonsterVerse installment. Son of Kong was allegedly one of the early ideas being floated, but by March 2022, what was originally referred to as Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was officially announced. But as Wingard sees it, if he’s poured this much work into two movies, he might as well round things out with a trilogy.

He makes a good point that Warner Bros. and Legendary are likely going to see how Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does critically and commercially before deciding what’s next for the film side of the MonsterVerse. Still, it’s nice to know that Adam Wingard has already thought a lot about a threequel. That way, if the companies decide to green light it, he has a head start on putting the story together and guiding whoever’s tapped to write the script.

For now though, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will see these Titans working together in an epic way to battle The Skar King, a fellow member of Kong’s primate species. This time around, Godzilla will be rocking a pink look, and Kong will somehow obtain a mechanical glove with the acronym B.E.A.S.T. emblazoned on it. As far as the humans go, Godzilla x Kong’s cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry Kaylee Hotel, Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen and Rachel House.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in theaters on March 29, and if a sequel is announced either before or after its release, we’ll let you know. Until then, the first four MonsterVerse movies are available on Max, and you can also check out the franchise’s first live-action TV show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, with an Apple TV+ subscription.