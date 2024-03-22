‘Bro Casually Met Green Goblin’: Fans Are Losing It Over This Man On The Street Video Of Willem Dafoe Talking About His ‘Fit’

Willem Dafoe has starred in great movies like Spider-Man, The Florida Project, and Poor Things, but that doesn’t mean he has to dress in fancy duds cruising down the streets of NYC. After all, not all celebrities have to pull off red-carpet looks on their days off. Dafoe was caught in a Man on the Street video confidently showing off his “fit” style, and the internet is loving it.

The People Gallery is a social media account that follows celebrities on the streets of New York and asks them to describe what they're wearing. Willem Dafoe was the fashion account’s latest guest as the account’s creator, Maurice Kamara, stopped the Poor Things actor to discuss his attire. Watch the TikTok video below of the Oscar-nominee getting “a quick fit check” and showing off his casual-looking duds.

As Willem Dafoe described in the feel-good video, he said he was wearing Prada shoes and a Prada leather coat. The rest are just your everyday black undershirt and a green Woolrich sweater. When asked to give a style tip, he hilariously refused. I don’t blame him, as The Lighthouse actor clearly has a style of his own that can’t be replicated. With this viral video getting 4.4 million likes, the internet was losing it seeing the Wisconsin native giving a little show of his wardrobe choices. Read the hilarious comments below:

Bro casually met green goblin -10

he in a different dimension -malibu

god i love willem dafoe -sofi

I didn’t expect him to be so goofy in real life 😂 -booboothechicken

HOW DO YOU CASUALLY MEET WILLEM DAFOE -helloenvyy

I’m somewhat of a fashionista myself-DJWhisper

Of course, TikTok users couldn’t help seeing Willem Dafoe on the streets without comparing him to one of Spider-Man’s main movie villains . Some comments even felt Dafoe was looking a bit like the Green Goblin in this TikTok. I can understand the similarity.

When the Golden Globe nominee joined Spider-Man: No Way Home , we first see Norman Osborn (out of costume) wearing a purple hoodie under a green coat closely resembling the classic Green Goblin comic look. Maybe a part of playing that iconic character still resonates with him. Dafoe has said he loved being in the Spider-Man MCU sequel knowing Spidey fans who first saw him as Green Goblin in the Sam Raimi movies got to take their kids to No Way Home. It must have been a beautiful thing for the veteran actor.

I find it hilarious that a lot of these comments are baffled that they’re seeing Willem Dafoe look like an average Joe. I mean, there’s no reason for a celebrity to always dress like they’re attending a major event. If he’s going about his day walking the streets of New York like a human being, Dafoe has the right to look relaxed. A lot of comments did, however, give the 68-year-old actor credit for being “naturally fly” and having a simple style compared to what you’d expect the average celebrity to wear.

After a Man on the Street video “casually met Green Goblin” in the form of an informally dressed Willem Dafoe, the internet lost it. They clearly weren't used to witnessing an A-list celebrity dress like anybody else on the street. I admit that it’s a nice change of pace to see a film actor have a relaxed fit as people who see him will be able to relate to his style choices more.

