Gwyneth Paltrow Admits To TPing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s House For Cred, And Just Call Her the TPminator

While many Hollywood celebrities come from places all over the world, Gwyneth Paltrow had the unique opportunity of being the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and film director/producer Bruce Paltrow. And with that, Gwyneth Paltrow had some famous neighbors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom she recently revealed was one of many targets of her toilet papering schemes as a kid.

Paltrow grew up in a wealthy household in Santa Monica, California in the ‘70s and ‘80s at the same time and close by to Arnold Schwarzenegger whilst the actor was starring in the likes of Conan the Barbarian, Predator and of course, The Terminator. In a recent interview, their actress revealed the fun connection, saying this:

Well Arnold Schwarzenegger used to live on our street. We would knock on his door for candy [on Halloween]. I don’t remember him giving out stuff, but he’s Austrian so maybe they don’t celebrate there. We did end up TPing his house though. Don’t tell him, please. We did.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Paltrow admitted to TPing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s home, so go ahead… call her the TPminator. Apparently the actor wasn’t a popular house on Halloween, so he received a “trick” instead. She continued:

Just being naughty kids… We did it unfortunately to a few houses there, but he was like our pride and joy. I do [have some making up to do].

Of course Paltrow jokes for no one to tell him because the playful confession played on national TV. Chances are someone saw the clip and sent it over to him, but I’d also imagine the famed actor is a forgiving man. Especially since we’re talking about Gwyneth Paltrow here. It’s a pretty fun fact in regards to what it may have been like for Paltrow growing up in a wealthy neighborhood alongside numerous celebrities.

While Gwyneth Paltrow carved her own name in Hollywood over twenty years with roles in movies like Shakespeare In Love, The Royal Tenenbaums and MCU movies, the actress has been open more recently about being happily retired from acting . Paltrow has been turning her focus to her Goop brand, a lifestyle brand she founded back in 2008. Among the company’s recent accomplishments is a series called The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription .

The entrepreneur recently turned the big 5-0, marking her TPing days must definitely be behind her now. To celebrate and own the occasion, Paltrow did a naked photoshoot covered in gold and proclaimed that at this age she’s “never felt better” in her own skin. Crazy enough, the actress known for popularizing the “conscious uncoupling” phrase recently saw her daughter Apple turn 18 earlier this year .

All that accounted for, many of us start out as “naughty kids” TPing our neighbors homes. Though, less of us do it on a man as famous as Arnold Schwarzenegger.