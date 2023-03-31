Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Classy Response For Her Accuser After Winning Ski Lawsuit

It's been quite a week for all things pop culture. One event that's taken the internet by storm and been made into countless memes is Gwyneth Paltrow's recent ski crash trial. With cameras in he courtroom, the public was able to watch every frame of action. And the retired actress had a classy response for her accuser after winning the ski-related lawsuit.

Gwyneth Paltrow has spent the last two weeks in court over an incident that occurred back in 2016. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson attempted to sue the actress/Goop founder for a whopping $300k over a skiing collision that happened in Utah. She was ultimately the victor in court, and won a symbolic $1 as a result. And according to ET, she had a few choice words for Sanderson when leaving the courtroom, as she was quoted saying:

I wish you well.

Despite the media circus surrounding the lawsuit and the years of drama, it sounds like Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't have sore feelings for her former accuser. Rather than taking a dig at Terry Sanderson, she simply wished him well and took her $1 winnings and left. We'll just have to see if the Oscar-winning actress makes any official statements about her time in court. After all, the internet has been having a field day with the whole situation. Even Apple Martin has weighed in.

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial went so viral because fans were able to watch the action unfold in the comfort of their own homes. And when the Politician actress took the stand, there were plenty of meme-worthy moments. Particularly her exchanges with one of Sanderson's lawyers, with topics ranging from Taylor Swift, to Paltrow's height, and her losing a half day of skiing as a result of the 2016 collision. The following photo shows Paltrow's quick exchange with her accuser, check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images))

And just like that, another viral celebrity lawsuit has come to an end. Gwyneth Paltrow can presumably go home now after spending time in Utah as the case played out. I have to wonder how many questions she's going to get about the memes that have been made of her, both on the stand and her reactions when sitting next to her legal team. And smart money says those memes are going to have a long life on the internet.

While the stakes were much lower, seeing the public become to transfixed with Gwyneth Paltrow's time in court might remind people of another celebrity lawsuit: the defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Those celebs spent way longer in court, but the public was also able to watch it all thanks to cameras in the courtroom.

Gwyneth Paltrow can presumably get back to running Goop now that the trial is behind her. As to her possible return to acting, it's unclear when the Oscar winner will step back in front of the camera in this way. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.