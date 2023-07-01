Gwyneth Paltrow Just Sunbathed Topless In Italy, And It's Giving Summer Vacation Goals

We’ve officially entered the time of year perfect for summer vacations, days by a body of water, going out for fantastic food and spending time outdoors with loved ones taking in the sun. Gwyneth Paltrow has been doing all of the above on her Italian vacation which has included sunbathing topless, taking in the gorgeous views and eating delectable food. Simply put, the Goop founder's trip is 100% summer vacation goals.

In the first photo of her post, Paltrow posed topless for a selfie with her hubby Brad Falchuk. They’re both on loungers and looking very sun-kissed. Overall, they seemed relaxed and rested and truly enjoying their time sunbathing. Check out her Instagram post for yourself:

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on

Along with the topless pic of the two sunbathing, Paltrow posted a group of images showing off her gorgeous Italian vacation. It looks like the trip included a stay or visit to a gorgeous brick home, cannolis (of course), a gorgeous view right by an infinity pool, delicious food, a fun candid, and maybe the most beautiful loaf of bread I’ve ever seen. Overall, the vibes are immaculate.

Many showed their love for the actress and her vacation, noting how much they’d love to be in Italy right now. I can’t say I blame them, a summer trip sounds ideal. One comment that stuck out came from Katy Perry, who posted:

I can smell that cheese brt

Me too! That bread and cheese in the final photo look delectable. This comment comes after Perry and Paltrow discussed how kids can sometimes “ruin relationships.” It looks like after they bonded over the challenges of parenting, they also share similar vacation vibes.

Speaking of kids, along with posting about her vacation, Paltrow has also been posting about saving clothes for her daughter Apple , including her infamous “goth” Oscars look . It seems like this Italian trip was a family affair that probably included the Oscar winner’s daughter and her son Moses, who is seemingly pictured in the second to last image with a coffee cup.

A few months ago, the entire family was embroiled in a court case involving a ski crash that happened on a trip they took to Colorado in 2016. That situation was put to rest, with Paltrow winning the trial . While that vacation didn’t go to plan and ended with quite the brouhaha years later, it seems like this Italian getaway was picture-perfect.