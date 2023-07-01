Gwyneth Paltrow Just Sunbathed Topless In Italy, And It's Giving Summer Vacation Goals
I want to go on an Italian vacation!
We’ve officially entered the time of year perfect for summer vacations, days by a body of water, going out for fantastic food and spending time outdoors with loved ones taking in the sun. Gwyneth Paltrow has been doing all of the above on her Italian vacation which has included sunbathing topless, taking in the gorgeous views and eating delectable food. Simply put, the Goop founder's trip is 100% summer vacation goals.
In the first photo of her post, Paltrow posed topless for a selfie with her hubby Brad Falchuk. They’re both on loungers and looking very sun-kissed. Overall, they seemed relaxed and rested and truly enjoying their time sunbathing. Check out her Instagram post for yourself:
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)
A photo posted by on
Along with the topless pic of the two sunbathing, Paltrow posted a group of images showing off her gorgeous Italian vacation. It looks like the trip included a stay or visit to a gorgeous brick home, cannolis (of course), a gorgeous view right by an infinity pool, delicious food, a fun candid, and maybe the most beautiful loaf of bread I’ve ever seen. Overall, the vibes are immaculate.
Many showed their love for the actress and her vacation, noting how much they’d love to be in Italy right now. I can’t say I blame them, a summer trip sounds ideal. One comment that stuck out came from Katy Perry, who posted:
Me too! That bread and cheese in the final photo look delectable. This comment comes after Perry and Paltrow discussed how kids can sometimes “ruin relationships.” It looks like after they bonded over the challenges of parenting, they also share similar vacation vibes.
Speaking of kids, along with posting about her vacation, Paltrow has also been posting about saving clothes for her daughter Apple, including her infamous “goth” Oscars look. It seems like this Italian trip was a family affair that probably included the Oscar winner’s daughter and her son Moses, who is seemingly pictured in the second to last image with a coffee cup.
A few months ago, the entire family was embroiled in a court case involving a ski crash that happened on a trip they took to Colorado in 2016. That situation was put to rest, with Paltrow winning the trial. While that vacation didn’t go to plan and ended with quite the brouhaha years later, it seems like this Italian getaway was picture-perfect.
While Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't have any projects on the 2023 movie schedule, she’s been working full-time at Goop and using her company and her social platforms to speak about her life and lifestyle choices. While she’s normally posting about her latest collaborations and the work she’s doing, occasionally we get a look into her personal life. This post about her sunkissed Italian vacation was not only a fun sneak peek into the Shakespeare in Love actress’s trip, but it was also pure vacation goals.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes