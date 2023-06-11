Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo And More Celebrate After Billy Crudup And Naomi Watts Announce Their Marriage

Love was in the air this weekend, as Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts announced they got married! The two stars were first romantically linked in 2017 and have been together ever since. They apparently got hitched at a New York City courthouse and shared an adorable picture from the lovely day. And after they shared the confirmation of their nuptials, a wide array of big-name stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo, have been forwarding their congratulations.

The pair’s Instagram post was confirmation of their union, after rumors of their engagement had been swirling for months. While it was a courthouse wedding, the couple still wore stunning wedding attire. Billy Crudup wore a blue suit, while his new wife dawned a gorgeous floral gown designed by Oscar de la Renta. You can see the announcement post below:

A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) A photo posted by on

The exciting marriage announcement prompted many comments from excited friends wanting to send the newlyweds well wishes. Mark Ruffalo made his own social media post dedicated to the happy couple. He co-starred with Naomi Watts in We Don't Live Here Anymore, and he's seemingly remained friends with the actress and her new hubby. You can see his post below:

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) A photo posted by on

Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the King Kong alum's Instagram photo, expressing her congratulations and her excitement for the two actors getting hitched. She said:

Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!

White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was also thrilled for the two A-listers. She was co-stars with Naomi Watts on Netflix’s The Watcher and shared her support for the marriage by commenting:

Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!!👏👏👏👏Congrats!!! 🎸🎸💋💋🍾🍾You two couldn't look happier !!!XO

Scarface and Batman Returns icon Michelle Pfeiffer was also elated by the announcement, sending her love and wishing her own happiness for the union. She said:

Oh wow!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️

Sarah Silverman used the opportunity to express her love for the two actors. Billy Crudup was a guest star on the comedian’s self-titled show back in the '00s, and Naomi Watts co-starred with Silverman in 2017's critically maligned The Book of Henry. The stand-up veteran commented:

Oh I love these two people!

Liev Schreiber sent his congratulations as well. Schreiber is actually an ex of the Mulholland Drive actress, as they were together for 11 years and share two children together. They are seemingly friendly though, as the Ray Donovan alum commended his former partner on her marriage. He said:

Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts are normally private about their relationship, so this confirmation is a welcome surprise. The two reportedly started dating after co-starring together on the Netflix's sexy therapist show, Gypsy, in which Watts portrayed a sexually frustrated woman. While the show was canceled after one season, the couple's real-life romance clearly lived on. They made their official red carpet debut at the SAG Awards in 2022 and always seem to be smiling and looking happy together. Watts, in particular, was absolutely glowing in her wedding dress on the big occasion. The designer of the matrimonial fit posted a closer image of the gown on their Instagram, which you can see below:

A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) A photo posted by on

Congratulations to this power couple, and I hope to see more photos from the big day sometime soon! Fans of this duo can see their electric chemistry in Gypsy, which is streaming now for those with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other projects coming to the streamer later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 Netflix movie release schedule.