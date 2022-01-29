Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner And More Share Throwback Looks At Their Iconic Characters In Viral Challenge Posts

Every day, a new challenge is taking off on social media for better or worse. Sometimes, fans get their nostalgia itch scratched as some of their favorite stars give some nice throwback moments online. But a new challenge has inspired some of Hollywood’s actresses to give viewers all the feels with some throwback looks. This time, A-listers like Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Drew Barrymore, and more chose the nostalgic route by showing off their most iconic characters.

Viewers have been clamoring for more as stars to join the challenge went viral. But the trend didn’t start with Berry and Garner as Clueless’ Alicia Silverstone decided to highlight some of her most famous roles to the tune indie-pop duo The Ting Tings’ “That’s Not My Name.” The challenge followed the actress' Clueless-themed debut on TikTok. Of course, Silverstone had to shout out her early career so check out her Instagram montage below.

Seemingly after witnessing Silverstone’s post, Drew Barrymore got inspired and decided to create a highlight reel of her iconic roles, including Charlie’s Angels, Never Been Kissed, The Wedding Singer, and E.T. See what other roles Barrymore threw in her Instagram video for good measure.

Seeing her contemporaries like Barrymore and Silverstone’s career highlights inspired Juliette Lewis to show moviegoers she wasn’t a one-trick pony. Lewis used her Instagram post to remind her role in iconic films like Cape Fear, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and Natural Born Killers, amongst others.

Drew Barrymore not only inspired Lewis but her friend Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon. Starting out as a child actress herself, Witherspoon couldn’t help but show off her iconic roles from the last three decades, including a special moment for everyone’s favorite pink-clad attorney Elle Woods. Check out her Instagram post of iconic role after role below.

Jennifer Garner saw all the fun and had to post her highlight reel on Instagram. Garner gave viewers a mix of sugar and spice as she showed off her diverse acting resume, including everything from Alias to her Capitol One campaigns.

Halle Berry saw the challenge and wanted to remind moviegoers why she has been a Hollywood staple for four decades. Of course, Berry’s Instagram video included a mix of movies from the 1990s to the present with Catwoman starting things off despite the film's haters.

Kerry Washington was on it as she jumped at the chance to participate in the viral challenge with her film montage. Her participation in the challenge was a full-circle moment as the Scandal star originally auditioned Dionne in Clueless. Washington showed off her diverse resume by including a nice nod to the fixer herself Olivia Pope. Check out what else she included in her Instagram nostalgia trip for fans.

While all these actresses allowed many devoted fans to relive precious moments, all of them are very much booked and busy in 2022. If you want to see what some of these stars have coming up, check out our 2022 TV schedule and 2022 film schedule to witness more great performances.