Halle Berry Hilariously Wore Her Viral (In A Bad Way) Wig From The Call For A Screening Of Her New Horror Movie, And There’s Video

Halle Berry has had a lot of different hairstyles in her best movies whether it’s Storm’s signature white hair from the live-action X-Men movies or her short ‘do seen in Die Another Day and The Flintstones. But it’s hard to forget the viral bad wig she wore playing a 911 call center agent in The Call. After a video surfaced of the Oscar winner donning The Call wig again at a screening for her upcoming horror film Never Let Go, it’s safe to say she hasn’t forgotten either.

When Halle Berry’s characters constantly save kids in movies like The Call, Kidnap, and her new movie Never Let Go, fans know a bold hair look means a memorable badass performance . Fans made sure to send their compliments to Berry’s many child-rescuing hairdos at a wig screening for Never Let Go and the talented actress decided to surprise everyone while wearing one of her viral movie wigs in her X video below:

My fans SHOWED UP and SHOWED OUT! You guys have been jokingly “dragging” me for years about these wigs so we thought we’d have a little fun by hosting a few Wig Screenings for #NeverLetGo 😉 This was so much fun and the wigs were hilarious. I appreciate all the love! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/iSgvtc2wedSeptember 18, 2024

Yes, that would be the very wig from The Call that Halle Berry loves to joke about . As the thriller turned 11 this year, Berry made a hilarious one-liner that people still go on about her big curly wig. She also pointed out other hilarious jabs fans made like the wig being “a character of its own.” Even another fan humorously admitted they always called the movie “The Wig!” Even if that wig wasn’t the best style choice, you have to admit it helped people remember the suspenseful flick.

The entire video of Halle Berry’s appearance at the Never Let Go wig screening is absolutely hilarious! Her sense of humor was a real standout as she threw a variety of wigs to audience members. Even seeing her wearing The Call wig at the screening looks like time hasn’t stopped even though it’s been more than a decade since that movie. If you’d like to know how that “abomination” she wore (as she called it) got started for her character in the psychological crime thriller, she finally told the story to her fans:

The woman that walked me through the call center and explained to me what it was to be a 911 call operator had this hair-do. And so, I stole it from her!

Wow, so Halle Berry was inspired by her call center muse for The Call. I’d like to see the look on her trainer's face when she saw the award-winning actress mirror her look for her movie. I’d see it as a compliment.

Never Let Go will have Halle Berry continue her signature heroine role once again. Playing a mother to twin boys, she’ll be up against the threat of freaky creatures and grody ghosts that only she can see. Critics have been praising the Golden Globe winner saying she “gives it her all” with an “ego-less performance.” Plus, Berry admits you’ll see another “fucked up wig” of hers in the new movie too. Bring on the memes!

Based on Halle Berry’s movies like The Call being known for her kickass performances and go-time (sometimes bad) wigs, it looks like Never Let Go could have the same fan reception. Berry showing up at the wig screening wearing her signature memed-’do shows that she knows how to laugh at herself and have fun with her fans which are truly exceptional qualities in the actress. You can see the Cloud Atlas star and a brand new look in the 2024 movie release of Never Let Go, in theaters on September 20th.