Hallmark Believe In Christmas Star Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis And His Wife/ Co-Star’s Support

Hallmark debuted more than two dozen Christmas movies during the season this year including Believe In Christmas, which starred real life husband and wife John Reardon and Meghan Ory. The two showed off their fantastic chemistry together in the film, as they traversed Christmasland, but unbeknownst to most fans, they were apparently working together to fight a very scary battle in real life.

John Reardon, who fans may also know from his roles on Continuum and Hudson & Rex, recently revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Thankfully, after undergoing treatment, he was able to venture out for the first time in a long time this week, and he dropped a post on Instagram to celebrate the milestone and to praise his wife and other friends and family members who helped him get through the ordeal. You can read his post below…

Anyone who has ever gone through cancer treatment or supported someone who went through cancer treatment knows how difficult it can be on everyone. The physical toll is the most pressing and the one most talked about, but there’s also the struggle of keeping the household going and doing all of the other things healthy people need to do to keep their lives organized and functioning. It’s fantastic that he clearly has such a great support network, starting with his wife.

Hallmark fans likely recognize Meghan Ory, as she was also in more than fifty episodes of the recently cancelled Chesapeake Shores. Before that, however, the Canadian actress was on network television for years as Red Riding Hood in the popular Once Upon A Time and she's starred in some other solid Christmas movies as well.

Reardon and Ory have been married since 2008 and have three kids together. She later reposted his longer life update on her Instagram stories and followed it up with a series of pictures and supportive comments. You can read one of her notes below…

So proud of you Johnny Reardon. And #cancerfree. I love you love you love you.

No doubt some much needed fun and life enjoyment is on the horizon for Reardon and Ory following such a stressful time, but I can’t imagine any way fans would like to see them celebrate more than by sharing another Hallmark movie together. It would be an absolute delight to see the two paired together again, both because it would be a sign of how far he’s come but also because they’re great on screen together and an absolute delight to watch.

Reardon ended his Instagram update by thanking all of the hospital workers who showed so much kindness to him during his cancer journey. He said we should all distribute as much of that kindness as possible. I can’t think of a better message on Christmas.