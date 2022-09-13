Halloween Ends’ Director Explains How The Slasher Is Handling Michael Myers During The Time Jump

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with fans enjoying a thrilling renaissance of new and returning properties. Some of the best horror movies have returned thanks to new sequels, including John Carpenter’s beloved Halloween franchise. David Gordon Green’s current trilogy will come to an end this October with Halloween Ends (aka Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as Laurie ), with the director explaining how it’ll be handling Michael Myers during the time jump.

Not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends, despite the movie arriving next month. But one detail that’s been confirmed is that the upcoming horror movie will feature a years-long time jump , allowing the timeline in-universe to catch up to the real world. David Gordon Green recently spoke to Total Film about whether or not we’ll know what The Shape was up to during the years of the time gap, saying:

We don’t really explain that. It’s like: I don’t want to see where Jaws goes to sleep at night when I’m watching a shark movie. I want to see him when he pops up, and he’s got an appetite!

Points were made. Part of what makes Michael Myers such a terrifying force, especially in the current trilogy, is that he’s an agent of chaos. In the 2018 Halloween movie he kills and spares residents of Haddonfield seemingly at random. So in order to keep the Boogeyman terrifying, David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride aren’t explaining what he was up to in the years that’ll make up the time jump between Halloween Kills and Ends.

David Gordon Green’s comments continue to show how methodically he has approached the storytelling of his Halloween trilogy, especially where franchise villain Michael Myers is concerned. Giving the masked killer a sense of mystery was important, which is partly why the 2018 movie didn't make Laurie and Michael siblings . He’s not motivated by anything but blood lust.

As previously mentioned, there’s not a ton of information about what will happen when Halloween Ends arrives in theaters and streaming on Peacock next month. We’ve only been treated to very limited footage of the movie, which doesn’t hint at the story or explain how Laurie, Allyson, and the other survivors have managed to move on in the wake of Michael’s massacre through Haddonfield. As a reminder, you can check out the first trailer below,

While this footage helped to buoy excitement for Halloween Ends, it didn’t actually tease much about its story. Fans are curious about Allyson and Laurie’s relationship, especially since they lost the rest of their family during the last two movies. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards has also been noticeably absent from the movie’s marketing so far, despite returning yet again as Lindsey Wallace. Let’s hope she and Jamie Lee Curtis get to share a scene in the new slasher.