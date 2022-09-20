Halloween Ends Video Features New Violent Footage, And Jamie Lee Curtis Saying Goodbye To Laurie Strode

It's a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving for a number of years. During this renaissance some of the best horror movies returned to theaters to theaters via new sequels, starting with 2018's wildly successful Halloween movie. The current trilogy will wrap up with Halloween Ends, and a new video showed more violent footage and Jamie Lee Curtis saying goodbye to Laurie Strode.

While Halloween Ends is just a few weeks away from its release in theaters and streaming on Peacock, much of the movie's contents remain a mystery. The footage has been limited, likely in an excuse to fight spoilers. And a new video (which can be seen above) which came from Universal has offered a glimpse at the movie's set. This includes the moment where Jamie Lee Curtis wrapped as Laurie.

The video itself starts with Jamie Lee Curtis mentioning how Halloween Ends will be a "final reckoning" for her character Laurie Strode and the masked villain Michael Myers. The movie's title certainly teases the stakes of the upcoming threequel, and Curtis has mentioned that the ending will be satisfying for the hardcore fandom. Luckily, we don't have to wait very long before judging for ourselves.

After flashing to shots of Michael Myers in the last two movies, moviegoers are treated to new footage of Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Ends. An unknown voice asks her "What are you gonna do when Michael comes back for you? Because he is coming." The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress previously revealed that the version of Laurie we'll see in the threequel actually managed to stop obsessing about The Shape. But that might not have been wise when he returns for another massacre years after Halloween Kills.

From there we see more of Laurie's upcoming confrontation with The Shape, and perhaps the highest resolution clips of Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Ends that's arrived online yet. And as more footage is shown, Curtis reflects on the legacy of the beloved slasher property that began back with John Carpenter's 1978 original.

As the beloved scream queen reveals, she didn't expect Halloween to be come the cultural sensation that it became. Curtis' emotionality can be felt as she discussed saying goodbye to Laurie. And then fans were treated to seeing her tear-filled reaction to wrapping her role in Ends.

The stakes are high for Halloween Ends, both behind and in front of the camera. Because while the 2018 movie was a critical and box office success, Kills was less well received. Still, generations of fans can't wait to see Jamie Lee Curtis battle Michael Myers on the big screen one last time.

Halloween Ends will hit theaters and Peacock on October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.