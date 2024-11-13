Happy Gilmore 2 Is Reportedly Bringing Back Another Fan Favorite Character, And I’m Shocked (But So Excited)

More and more details keep emerging about the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 , and I’m beyond hyped to return to the world of one of the best '90s movies . OG cast member Julie Bowen's cameo talk already had me stoked, but if reports are to be believed, the sequel, three decades in the making, is bringing back another fan-favorite character, and I’m shocked–in the best way possible. I’ll give you a hint of who it is: “You can trouble me for a warm glass of shut-the-hell-up! Now, you will go to sleep! Or I will PUT you to sleep.”

According to a report from ComicBook , a recent batch of production photos confirmed that Ben Stiller is also set to return. Stiller will be reprising his role as the unforgettable (and hilariously terrible) nursing home orderly, Hal L., who tormented Happy’s grandma in the original film.

Stiller was spotted filming scenes this week, sporting Hal’s signature name tag and unmistakable attitude. While we don’t know exactly how Hal’s return fits into the storyline of Happy Gilmore 2, it’s safe to say his scenes will be memorable, given his scene-stealing role in the first movie. As for the plot? Details are still being kept under wraps, but casting news has been trickling in, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Sandler has been teasing some of the new cast for a while. Back in August, he hinted at Kansas City Chief player Travis Kelce’s involvement , saying on The Tonight Show, “We have something nice for Travis,” when asked about the NFL star’s rumored role. Kelce himself was equally coy on his podcast New Heights, saying he’d do “anything to be involved” in HG 2. “I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2, but if there is, I’ll be a freaking extra,” Kelce joked, sharing his enthusiasm to be part of Sandler’s universe.

It sounds like the upcoming 2025 movie release is shaping up to be a worthy sequel to one of the best golf movies , and well worth the wait.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to catch Happy Gilmore 2 on the big screen, the film will skip theaters entirely and head straight streaming, meaning you’ll need a Netflix subscription . While Sandler’s partnership with one of the best streaming service platforms has been incredibly successful, there’s something nostalgic about seeing his classic characters like Happy Gilmore on the big screen—where the original helped cement Sandler as a comedy legend. Whether it's on a big screen or small, though, it will be exciting to see Stiller return as the evil mustachioed Hal.

Happy Gilmore 2 doesn't currently have a release date, but filming is expected to end sometime this month so it’s likely drop in the later half of next year. We will be sure to give you updates if anything changes, but, until then check out all the upcoming Netflix movies and TV shows to watch while waiting.