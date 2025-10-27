The Lego Rivendell Set Is Worth Every Single Penny And The Lego Buying Ban I Had To Put Myself On After Finishing It

I didn’t grow up watching the Lord of the Rings movies. However, after covering Rings of Power’s second season here at CinemaBlend, I developed a deep love and appreciation for Tolkien’s world, and went from a casual to a very enthusiastic fan. So, when I found out a Lego Rivendell set existed and saw how pretty it is, I knew I had to have it. The catch, though, is it’s $500. So, the deal I made with myself was that if I bought it, I had to go on a Lego buying ban for the next year. Well, I’m almost through that year, and I have to say, the money spent and ban put in place was well worth the build.

(Image credit: Riley Utley)

Lego Rivendell Forced Me To Put Myself On A Lego Buying Ban

I thought long and hard about buying Lego Rivendell. As I streamed Rings of Power with my Prime Video subscription last year, I started thinking about the purchase, and by the end of 2024, I decided I’d do it. So, for my birthday – which is in February – I finally ordered the set. However, I had rules I had to follow after that.

The first rule was that I wasn’t allowed to do the build quickly. I had to take my time and savor the project.

The second rule was that I wasn’t allowed to buy another Lego set for a year. So, that meant I couldn’t purchase the Wicked Legos, and I couldn’t even entertain the idea of splurging on something as big as Rivendell or the massive Lego Death Star. I won’t even let myself buy a small and affordable set. It’s all off limits.

I did that for a few reasons. One is that Rivendell is expensive. It costs $500. That’s a lot of money to spend on one hobby. Therefore, I wouldn’t let myself buy more.

Secondly, Rivendell is one of Lego’s biggest sets ever. I also live in a small apartment. So, I don’t exactly have space for more Lego sets, especially the really large ones.

All that meant I wasn’t allowed to buy more after I bought and built this Lord of the Rings set, and I have to say, it was worth it.

(Image credit: Riley Utley)

Why It Was Worth Every Penny And The Ban

First of all, when you break down the cost with everything you get in the set, Rivendell does warrant its price in ways. It’s 6,167 pieces, it’s massive, and it comes with 15 minifigures – including Frodo, Bilbo, Elrond, Gandalf, Sam, Aragorn and many, many more. So, by the numbers alone, you get your money’s worth here.

However, the experience of building Rivendell also makes the cost and the ban that came after that for me worth it. It took me, I kid you not, weeks to build it. I separated all 49 bags and built through one or two of them each night. The set also comes with three books, and it can be separated into three pieces. So, in a way, it does feel like three different builds.

And the devil is in the details here. As I worked through the project, I got to tile roofs, build a waterfall, construct an elaborate gazebo and build castle towers and big trees. It kind of had it all, and it offered a wide variety of experiences that can’t happen in one set often.

So, yes, I do have to say that putting myself on a ban that’s kept me from buying Legos for the better part of a year was well worth it. And I’d gladly do it again to experience something like building Rivendell all over again.