Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling’s Trans Rhetoric
Harry Potter himself has defended the transgender community after J.K. Rowling's controversial comments went viral.
The Wizarding World is a major part of pop culture, with entire generations growing up on Harry’s adventures through Hogwarts. Author J.K. Rowling created a worldwide sensation with her novels, which were expanded to a movie franchise, theme parks, and even Broadway plays. But Rowling has landed herself in hot water over her views on the transgender community, leading some to boycott the magical franchise altogether. And Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe recently explained why he spoke out against the author’s trans rhetoric.
J.K. Rowling has been at the center of controversy for years now, thanks to comments she’s made about sex and gender, specifically related to transgender women. This prompted various figures from the Wizarding World to speak out, including the golden trio of Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe. The latter actor recently spoke to IndieWire about his decision to use his platform in this way, saying:
Well, there you have it. Rather than trying to get in on a trend or make waves, it sounds like Daniel Radcliffe came out against J.K. Rowling’s transgender comments because he’s heard so many queer people connect to Harry Potter’s story throughout the years. And he wanted to make sure they still found a safe space in the beloved franchise. What a class act.
Daniel Radcliffe’s comments will ring true to plenty of LGBTQ+ folks out there who grew up either reading or watching (or both) Harry Potter’s journey to adulthood. The Boy Who Lived has a sense of otherness throughout the entirety of the franchise, which is something that many queer people feel as they’re also growing up and going to school. Daniel Radcliffe is well aware of this connection, and didn’t want J.K. Rowling’s views on gender to sour the Wizarding World for fans.
While some people have been boycotting the Harry Potter franchise, J.K. Rowling remains super connected to the Wizarding World. The studio recently defended its relationship with her, with Rowling also serving as the screenwriter of the Fantastic Beasts films. Although it’s currently unclear if Warner Bros. is moving forward with the final two planned movies.
