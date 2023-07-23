Harry Styles Got Emotional During Final Show Of His Nearly Two-Year Long Tour, And He’s Giving The Internet All The Feels

It’s been a huge past couple of years for Harry Styles — he starred in his first movie, Don’t Worry Darling; released his third studio album, Harry’s House; and went on to beat Beyoncé for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys. All of these things have happened as the artist traveled the world with his Love on Tour. The two-year concert tour came to an end July 22, and with this turning into such an important era in his life, it’s easy to see why Styles became so emotional at its conclusion. Fans took to Twitter with all the feels after seeing footage of him at the end of his final show.

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour kicked off in September 2021, and nearly two years later, the former One Direction star gave the tour’s final performance Saturday in Reggio Emilia, Italy. That show was the 169th played in cities across the U.S. and around the world, and fans had visceral reactions to concertgoers’ footage of the tour’s final moments, with one tweeting:

I think I've seen this video from every angle possible and every single one of them has hurt me in a new way😭😭 #LoveOnTourReggioEmilia #HSLOTReggioEmilia #HSLOTItaly #LoveOnTour #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/uEPrkRmkknJuly 23, 2023 See more

The singer blew kisses to the crowd and waved, before apparently being overcome with the magnitude of the moment. Harry Styles covered his face with his hands and dropped to his knees. He remained like that for several seconds before blowing more kisses, then pumped his fists as he exited the stage.

Whatever the “As It Was” singer was feeling, his fans were equally as sentimental, as they posted their gratitude for the artist on his big night:

but now you know there was a man named Harry Styles and that he saved us in every way that people can be saved pic.twitter.com/STS9cNzhfFJuly 22, 2023 See more

Harry Styles’ final show took place at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia — the largest outdoor venue in Europe, with the ability to seat 100,000. A drone video showed just how enormous the July 22 crowd was, and given this context, it’s completely understandable how the singer could get so overwhelmed:

Drone shots of the 100,000 people who attended the final Love On Tour Show at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy - 22 July (via livenationit) pic.twitter.com/y27H4t5MtzJuly 23, 2023 See more

It seems clear that the love between Harry Styles and his fans is mutual, with one tweeting simply:

harry styles i'll love you forever pic.twitter.com/GSUn8WcmCjJuly 22, 2023 See more

One TikTok user said they had already entered the first stage of grief upon the finale of Love on Tour:

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour was peppered with plenty of highs and lows. Modern Family actress Julie Bowen decided to shoot her shot with the pop star, explaining via sign why he shouldn’t be deterred by her age. However, other fans chose other, less appropriate, ways to make their presence at his concerts known.

In what seems like an increasing number of celebrities getting hit with objects thrown on stage by members of the crowd, Styles took a hit to the “sweet spot” last fall, and then earlier this month he had to take a moment after being smacked in the face with an object. There are better and safer ways to express your love for an artist than that, like this fan:

harry styles i'll love you forever pic.twitter.com/GSUn8WcmCjJuly 22, 2023 See more

Now that Love on Tour is over, hopefully Harry Styles can take some time to rest, recover and process everything he’s been through over the past couple of years. The rest of us will be here waiting to see what he's got planned next, and when he'll pop up again in more movies or other projects in the future.