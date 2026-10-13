I Watched Emma Thompson's Sense And Sensibility For FREE Before Seeing Daisy Edgar-Jones' Take

The 2026 movie schedule features a major book-to-screen adaptation , with Sense and Sensibility set to hit theaters on October 16. This new take on the classic Jane Austen novel looks truly marvelous; however, Emma Thompson’s 1995 adaptation is also beloved. So, in the lead-up to seeing Daisy Edgar-Jones play Elinor Dashwood, I went back to watch Thompson’s take on the role…and I did it for free.

How To Watch Emma Thompson’s Sense And Sensibility For Free

Despite the fact that I love and adore 2005’s Pride and Prejudice and I will watch just about anything related to Jane Austen, I hadn’t seen 1995’s Sense and Sensibility. Trust me, I know that’s a major mistake on my end. However, I knew I needed to fix it before the 2026 adaptation came out, and I picked the perfect time to do it.

Right now, Ang Lee's version of Sense and Sensibility, which was written by and stars Emma Thompson, is streaming for free on Pluto TV. As someone who uses a Roku TV, all I did was open the app, search for the movie, and I was immediately able to watch this classic without paying any money for it.

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That’s wonderful too, because this romantic movie is not streaming anywhere else at the time of this writing. So, unless you want to rent or buy the film, you will have to watch it (for free) on Pluto TV. Yes, there are ads. However, the fact that it costs literally no money makes it all worth it.

Now, get to watching before the new version of Sense and Sensibility hits theaters!

What I’m Excited To See In The New Adaptation Of Sense And Sensibility

For years, I’ve heard that Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility is one of the gold standards when it comes to a romantic adaptation. And I totally get why, too. Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant’s chemistry as Elinor and Edward is so sparky yet awkward that I couldn’t help but swoon. Plus, the drama going on with Kate Winslet’s Marianne and Greg Wise’s Willoughby was impossible to turn away from. Oh, and how can I forget how marvelous Alan Rickman was as Colonel Brandon? All of that goodness has me remarkably curious to see this new take on the classic.

Specifically, I’m dying to see Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Elinor and George MacKay’s Edward interact. As a long-time fan of Edgar-Jones, I have no doubt she’ll be amazing in the role; however, both she and MacKay have big shoes to fill after seeing the 1995 movie.

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To a similar point, Thompson and Winslet were perfect as the Dashwood sisters. However, based on the Sense and Sensibility trailers and press we’ve seen so far, I have a feeling the Normal People actress and Esmé Creed-Miles, who plays Marianne, will bring a similar loving energy to their film.