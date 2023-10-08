Helena Bonham Carter's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

When it comes to actresses who have made their way in the world through generations, the first person I tend to think of is Helena Bonham Carter. The actress has been working for several decades, starting to gain recognition in the 1980s before becoming a star throughout the '90s and 2000s, and now everyone knows who she is because of her amazing projects.

From her time in Tim Burton movies to some of her fantastic roles in television, Carter has gone on to show just how talented she is – and today, we're going to get into her best film and TV projects so far.

A Room With A View (1985)

First up on this list is A Room with a View, directed by James Ivory. The film is based on the novel A Room with a View, and it follows the same premise of a young woman named Lucy Honeychurch and the love she develops for a young man named George Emerson, the complete opposite of the strict Edwardian England culture she lives in.

The film received critical praise and received eight nominations at the Academy Awards. It started to put Bonham Carter on the map as a brilliant actress. The movie also features several other prominent actors, such as Dame Maggie Smith and Denholm Elliott.

Alice In Wonderland (2010)

Bonham Carter has been in several of Tim Burton's films , but we'll only go over the best today, and the first has to be Alice in Wonderland. Released in 2011, it was the first on Disney's modern quest to remake their classic animated films into live-action . The film follows Alice as she falls through the rabbit hole to Wonderland, helping the White Queen fight against the Red Queen to restore her proper place on the throne.

When I think of the best live-action Disney villains, few really stand out, but her version of the Red Queen is one that does. The actress has a knack for playing unhinged characters. She's able to fully show off their rage and anger while also making them entertaining for viewers, and that's exactly what the Red Queen is.

Lady Jane (1986)

Lady Jane is another romance film directed by Trevor Nunn. It tells the story of Lady Jane Grey and her forced marriage to Lord Guildford Dudley and the consequences that follow when she is named heir to the throne.

While you always have to take films like this with a grain of salt because it's still a movie and things are done up for dramatic purposes, there's a lot to love, mainly Bonham Carter's performance. When given a period piece, she runs with it and makes it one of her best performances so far.

Burton & Taylor (2013)

While this is a TV film, it's still amazing. Burton & Taylor stars Bonham Carter as Elizabeth Taylor and Dominic West as Richard Burton, and it details the story of their entertainment partnership despite their numerous attempts to revive their marriage in the past.

When I think of some of the best acting work that this actress has done, this is one of the first projects that comes to mind. Not only does she fully embrace who she is as Elizabeth Taylor in this role, but she and Dominic West have incredible chemistry. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Fight Club (1999)

The first rule about Fight Club is that you don't talk about it – whoops, I guess we're going to break that rule today, sorry.

Fight Club, directed by David Fincher, tells the story of two men who form a "fight club," while the main character becomes tangled in a relationship with a woman who turns his life upside down.

There are so many incredible behind-the-scenes facts about Fight Club , but I focus on the superb acting I see portrayed in it, and honestly, Bonham Carter is one of the best. Her performance in this classic is so much fun, and she fully embodies Marla's role from the moment we meet her.

I recently watched all of the David Fincher movies in 2023, and her performance was one of my favorites out of everyone in every film. She's so good.

The Wings Of The Dove (1997)

Another romance film, The Wings of the Dove, was nominated for four Academy Awards and tells the story of Kate Croy, a woman who is penniless and watched over by her wealthy aunt who plans to marry her off to a rich man. But Kate is also in love with another, which turns her world upside down.

Helena Bonham Carter was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the movie, which garnered plenty of praise elsewhere as well. It's undoubtedly one of her best acting performances – she knows how to play romance well.

Howards End (1992)

Directed by James Ivory (yet again on this list), Howards End is a period romantic drama that follows the lives of the Schlegel sisters in Britain when they entered the 20th century and the changes they went through regarding class.

This is another movie that ended up getting significant accolades, including nine nominations at the Academy Awards. Bonham Carter performs excellently as Helen Schlegel, and her scenes with Emma Thompson are absolute gold.

Merlin (1998)

Merlin is a miniseries based on the tales of Merlin, the wizard of the same name, from the accounts of Camelot. It expands significantly on the story of Merlin and his journey to become the legend that he became before King Arthur was even born.

Bonham Carter portrays Morgan le Fay, a character from the tales of King Arthur and a legendary enchantress, and she does so well. I almost look at it as a practice run for when she really started to dive into fantasy roles later on in her career with projects like Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland.

The Crown (2019 – 2020)

There are some fantastic shows to binge-watch on Netflix, and The Crown is one of them.

Taking place over several decades, The Crown details the life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her rise to the crown after her father died to her later years. The Crown documents some of Bonham Carter's best work, where she portrayed Princess Margaret in Seasons 3 and 4.

The actress scored several accolades for her performance, including many nominations and wins. While I knew she had to go in Season 5 (because it springs forward many years), I will always love her performance, specifically because I felt she and Olivia Colman, who played the queen, had such brilliant chemistry.

The King's Speech (2010)

The King's Speech is a Best Picture-winning film directed by Tom Hooper. It tells the story of King George VI and his partnership with his speech and language therapist as he tries to overcome his stammer before giving his first wartime radio broadcast in 1939.

Helena Bonham Carter played Queen Elizabeth, the wife of King George VI (not to be confused with her daughter, Elizabeth II). For her role in the movie, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.

The Harry Potter Films (2007 - 2011)

One of Bonham Carter's most known roles is Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter franchise . Considered one of the best fantasy movie series ever, Harry Potter tells the story of the boy who lived, Harry Potter, who survived a killing curse years ago, and his quest to take down Lord Voldemort with his friends.

Helena Bonham Carter is Bellatrix Lestrange. From Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, when she's introduced, on, she's the best. There is not another person on this planet I could ever imagine playing the role of Voldemort's unhinged right-hand woman as well. She takes over the character entirely, and you're almost scared she truly is that dark wizard she is portraying.

Cinderella (2015)

Another one of Disney's best live-action films, Cinderella is the retelling of the classic story of Ella, a young woman who is forced to work under her step-sisters and evil stepmother before the prince discovers her and falls in love.

Bonham Carter's role in Cinderella is smaller, but boy, is she memorable. Her as the Fairy Godmother was everything you could ever need – and to be honest, it was a nice change to see her as a colorful, magical person compared to many of her darker roles.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Corpse Bride, one of the best stop-motion films ever, is about how a man unknowingly marries a corpse bride while practicing his wedding vows in the forest. Now, the bride is confused when he does not want to stay with her forever.

Corpse Bride is another Tim Burton film I hold dear, and Bonham Carter voices Emily the Corpse Bride. Somehow, she brings so much life to this dead character. I love her so much.

Les Misérables (2013)

Last, but not least, is Les Misérables. The movie, which was released in 2013, is the adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, following several people during the June Rebellion in Paris. It begins with one man – Jean Valjean, and his journey to start anew after he is given a second chance at life.

Bonham Carter portrays Madame Thénardier, and while I have recently watched Les Misérables and my opinion on it has changed, I still love her in this role. As I said, she is so good at fully becoming someone when she takes on a part, and her as Thénardier proves this point. The entire Les Misérables cast is incredible, but she is one of the best (and funniest).

