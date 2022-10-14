‘Honored’ Halle Bailey Shares New The Little Mermaid Poster. Chloe Bailey, Storm Reid And More Send Thoughts

Since the announcement back in 2019 regarding Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in the Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the Last Holiday actress has had to deal with a fair share of negativity being sent her way. Luckily, the Chloe x Halle pop star/actress knows the best way to deal with negativity is by not engaging with the naysayers. Instead, she's seemingly decided to press forward and share her excitement about being cast as one of the most beloved animated characters in one of the most anticipated upcoming Disney movies .

Bailey took to her Instagram to share the stunning official The Little Mermaid movie poster. Accompanying the poster was a short message to fans in which the Ariel actress expressed the "immense honor" she feels in being cast as the lead and that it was the mermaid role of "her dreams."

It didn't take long for Halle Bailey's friends, family, and fellow stars to start showing up to express their support. Chloe Bailey (best known by her stage name of Chlöe) is Halle's sister and the other half of Chloe x Halle. Chloe was the first to turn out in support when she wrote:

AHHHH YESSSS 😍

Actress and producer Storm Reid, who DC fans might remember hilariously shouting F-Bombs at Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad, also voiced her support. As the Euphoria actress shared:

BLOWN AWAY

We are going to have to agree with Reid on this one! The poster is beautifully painted and depicts Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock (under the sea, of course), looking up longingly to the land above. The poster does a great job throwing back a nod to the original animated Disney classic while embracing the new, live-action direction. We are blown away, indeed.

American Rap artist DDG thinks the new Ariel is going to be legendary in the part:

legendary!! 🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏽‍♀️

Leave (Get Out) and Too Little Too Late singer (and actress) JoJo expressed her sentiments that tears of joy will be shed by this new interpretation of The Little Mermaid:

Tears of JOY will be shed. You are incredible.

This is, of course, just a sampling of the stars who came out to cheer Bailey on in her Disney role. In a similar vein, there were hundreds of comments showing support for the actress. Considering how toxic the darker sides of fandoms can be, it's nice to see an outpouring of love for the Mermaid star.

The Little Mermaid is rounded out by an all-star cast that includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hater-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle, along with many others. Mary Poppins Returns Rob Marshall is directing a script by Jane Goldman and David Magee.