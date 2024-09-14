6 Under-The-Radar Horror Movies From Black Directors That Deserve More Love

When it comes to the best horror movies we’ve seen in the past decade (and of all time), there’s no question that Jordan Peele’s work as a director changed the game for the genre when he made Get Out. But, where is the wave of other Black filmmakers getting their own moment to put out hit movies from their own perspective in the light of the 2017 Best Picture nominee’s success? Unfortunately, while he opened a much needed door, no other Black horror film has quite reached the phenomenon status of one of Peele’s films since, for the time being.

That doesn’t mean there haven't been some solid horror movies from Black filmmakers with something to say since 2017, they’re just mainly under the radar. Check out these terrifying films from the genre by up-and-coming Black directors that we’ve got circled in red:

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Zoë Kravitz - Blink Twice (2024)

This one is among the 2024 movies that recently hit theaters, but is already sadly cementing itself as an underrated horror release, especially given its box office performance. Blink Twice is the directorial debut of The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz, based on a script she penned herself.

The movie follows two women (played by Naomi Ackie and Alia Shawkat) who get invited to have a dream vacation on a private island by Channing Tatum’s billionaire tech mogul character, Slater King. However, it isn’t long until Ackie’s Frida begins to question the happenings on the island and her own reality.

Although Blink Twice hasn’t stacked up commercially to other recent releases like Deadpool & Wolverine or Alien: Romulus, the movie has been praised by critics for the big swings Kravitz takes with the concept that seek to make some commentary on gender disparity and white privilege and her super cool attention to the direction. I can’t wait to see what Kravitz does next as a director, and I hope it’s in the horror space once again.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Justin Simien - Bad Hair (2020)

After coming in hot with a fantastic debut in the form of 2014’s Dear White People, writer/director Justin Simien went the satirical horror route with the vastly underrated Hulu horror film, Bad Hair.

The incredibly stylish 2020 movie follows a Black woman living in 1989 and working at an African-American music TV channel who’s new weave begins to take on a life of its own. At first, it appears to help her succeed in all the ways she hopes for, but as the movie progresses, it becomes apparent that her weave is haunted and even has some seriously disturbing roots that take hold of her.

Through its slick concept, that is also infused with a ton of fun over-the-top campiness, Simien talks about how damaging beauty standards can be with a ton of dark comedic beats. Check out our explanation of the Bad Hair ending once you watch it with your Hulu subscription .

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. - Black Box (2020)

Back in 2020, Blumhouse Productions put out an anthology of horror films for those with an Amazon subscription called Welcome to the Blumhouse. One of them was Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour’s science fiction horror film, Black Box. The movie stars Mamoudou Athie as a young man named Nolan who suffers from amnesia after being in a tragic car accident that left him a widower and single father. In order to get the help he needs, Nolan signs up to take part in a new experimental treatment being performed by Phylicia Rashad’s Dr. Lillian Brooks, that will allow him to access his own memories.

While our Black Box review from the time of its release pointed out the intriguing concept had some “untapped potential,” that doesn’t take away from Osei-Kuffour bringing something fresh and worthy to the screen as a Black filmmaker, so that we hope he’ll have the chance to do more in the future. The writer/director recently helmed episodes of Shogun and Star Trek: Discovery, but has yet to be behind another horror movie of his own since.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Mariama Diallo - Master (2022)

Regina Hall is the star of a psychological horror thriller called Master from writer/director Mariama Diallo, which was her debut movie. It premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews from critics that praised its social commentary and effective scares. The movie follows Hall’s character of Gail Bishop as she is newly appointed the first Black master of an elite New England university.

With the lingering energy of the university previously being the setting of a woman being hung there for witchcraft during the Salem witch trials, Gail and a freshman Black girl (Zoe Renee) stand to be the only point of diversity in a predominantly white-led and attending university. Through that lens, Diallo has some interesting things to say about the harmful tokenism and racist micro-aggressions that can be especially harmful.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Oz Rodriguez - Vampires Vs. The Bronx (2020)

Afro-Dominican filmmaker Oz Rodriguez was a segment director on Saturday Night Live for a decade. Toward the end of his time on the hilarious (and legendary) sketch show, he co-wrote and directed Netflix’s Vampires vs. the Bronx. It’s a unique and fun take on the world of vampires. It follows a group of young kids, who are a mix of Latino and Black who must save their neighborhood in the Bronx from the vampires gentrifying it.

Vampires vs. the Bronx has a lot of fun blending the realities of gentrification with its Black horror comedy. You can check it out with your Netflix subscription .

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nikyatu Jusu - Nanny (2022)

Lastly, but certainly not least, is Nikyatu Jusu’s chilling directorial debut, Nanny. When CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmaker back in 2022, she spoke about bringing West African folklore to the horror genre through the film that follows an immigrant woman from Senegal who finds work as a Nanny in America amidst being apart from her own child.

It won the Grand Jury Prize when it premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, making it the first horror movie to receive the honor. Next, Jusu is working on an untitled horror movie with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal, via Deadline . While her fantastic debut is underrated, it’s great to see it led to her next (even higher-profile) movie.