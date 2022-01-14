Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Voice Cast: Where You’ve Seen Or Heard Each Of The Actors Before

After what seems like an eternity spent locked up in a spooky castle, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has finally premiered (on Amazon after skipping a theatrical release), kicking off the next chapter in the beloved animated franchise from Sony Pictures Animation. And, even though Adam Sandler didn’t return as Hotel Transylvania founder Count “Drac” Dracula, several longtime members of the series are back, along with some new additions.

So, after watching the movie for yourself, there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen (or heard) the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania cast before and why some of those monstrous characters sound so familiar. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Just check in and we’ll get started on this wild and crazy bunch of monsters-turned-humans.

(Image credit: Amazon; NBC)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran)

Back again as Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is Andy Samberg, who has been part of the franchise since it first opened back in 2012. One of the biggest Saturday Night Live stars of the past couple of decades, Samberg has managed to find success with various film and television projects, as well as having a successful music career.

Whether he’s showing up in movies like the delightful time-loop romantic comedy Palm Springs, leading the acclaimed comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or releasing hit albums with his comedy troupe The Lonely Island, there isn’t much Andy Samberg can’t do. And, with that Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers reboot in the works over at Disney+, we’ll be seeing (or hearing) a lot more of him in the near future.

(Image credit: Amazon; Hulu)

Selena Gomez (Mavis Dracula)

Selena Gomez is also back in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania as Mavis Dracula, the daughter of Count “Drac” and wife of Johnny Loughran. Already a major star by the time she joined the voice cast of the first movie 10 years ago (thanks to Wizards of Waverly Place and several other projects), Gomez has somehow become an even bigger name since then.

With movies like The Dead Don’t Die, A Rainy Day in New York, and The Fundamentals of Caring all giving her room to show off her talents, the former Disney Channel star has also stayed true to her TV roots as one of biggest names in the star-studded Only Murders in the Building cast. And there’s more where that came from, as Selena Gomez is set to reprise her role in the Hulu murder mystery’s upcoming second season, which sounds bigger than the last.

(Image credit: Amazon; Disney+)

Kathryn Hahn (Ericka Van Helsing)

Kathryn Hahn is back for a second round of action after her character, Ericka Van Helsing, was introduced in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation as the wife of Count “Drac” and great-granddaughter of Abraham Van Helsing.

Over the course of the past few years, Kathryn Hahn has gone from a successful and hilarious film and television actress to one of the most prolific names in Hollywood, with the Bad Moms franchise and one hell of a portrayal of Olivia Octavius is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Also, let’s not forget her amazing turn as Agatha Harkness on WandaVision, a role she will soon reprise in her own spinoff series Agatha: House of Harkness which will land on Disney+ at some point in the near future.

(Image credit: Amazon; TV Land)

Jim Gaffigan (Professor Abraham Van Helsing)

Taking on the role of Professor Abraham Van Helsing, the former monster hunter and Count Dracula's great-grandfather-in-law who is responsible for the all the Transformania in the Hotel Transylvania 4, is again Jim Gaffigan.

One of the funniest comedians around (and superb CBS Sunday Morning commentator), Jim Gaffigan has also made a name for himself while not talking about his food obsessions and kids as a stand-up comic. With appearances in movies like Troop Zero, Tesla, and Luca, Gaffigan has been all over the place on the big screen. Gaffigan has also had his own comedy series, The Jim Gaffigan Show, in addition to appearances on other shows, such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and even Stargirl.

(Image credit: Amazon; Universal Pictures)

Steve Buscemi (Wayne)

Wayne the Werewolf has been a major player in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise from the very beginning, and even though he’s still voiced by Steve Buscemi, he appears like nothing we’ve seen before in Transformania.

Throughout his career, Steve Buscemi has been in everything from gritty dark comedies like Fargo to zany family-friend action spectacles like Spy Kids: The Island of Lost Dreams, and just about anything and everything in between. His voice work alone, which also includes The Boss Baby and Monsters, Inc., and other successful film and television franchises, is also definitely something worth mentioning.

(Image credit: Amazon; HBO)

Molly Shannon (Wanda)

Back again as Wanda the Werewolf in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is former Saturday Night Live superstar Molly Shannon, who has been a part of the franchise since its beginnings back in 2012.

Outside of SNL and movies based on characters from the long-running sketch comedy series, like Night at the Roxbury and Superstar, Molly Shannon has also popped up in movies like Promising Young Woman, Other People, and Bad Teacher, to name only a few. Her TV work includes The White Lotus, The Other Two, and the Wet Hot American Summer continuation series, First Day at Camp and Ten Years Later.

(Image credit: Amazon; Netflix)

David Spade (Griffin)

Another longtime franchise star, David Spade, is back once again for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania where he provides the voice of Griffin, the invisible man.

Over the years, David Spade has been in some of the most unforgettable comedies, the most notable being Tommy Boy and Joe Dirt. Spade has also spent a large portion of his career working with former Saturday Night Live co-star Adam Sandler (including the first three movies in the Hotel Transylvania franchise).

(Image credit: Amazon; Netflix)

Keegan-Michael Key (Murray)

Keegan-Michael Key is back in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania as Murray the mummy, a character he first voiced in the second installment of the franchise back in 2015.

The former Mad TV cast-member and co-creator of Key & Peele has gone on to find a tremendous amount of success as a voice actor in recent years, including SuperMansion, Green Eggs and Ham, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4. His live-action work includes titles like Keanu, Playing with Fire, and The Prom. Keegan-Michael Key is also set to appear in the upcoming Wonka remake as well as the long-awaited Super Mario Bros. animated movie, both of which have impressive cast lists.

(Image credit: Amazon; YouTube)

Brian Hull (Count "Drac" Dracula)

Taking on the role of Count “Drac” Dracula in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is Brian Hull, who stepped in after Adam Sandler departed the franchise. But, don't worry, Hull is a master impressionist who is more than capable of pulling this off.

Brian Hull doesn’t currently have all too many voice-acting credits in feature films, though he did appear in the Pup Star franchise. However, Hull has a massive following on YouTube, where he has gained 2.3 million followers for his insane impressions that include everything from various animated characters singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Disney and Pixar characters singing “Let it Go.”



(Image credit: Amazon; Comedy Central)

Fran Drescher (Eunice)

Appearing once again as Eunice, a.k.a. Frankenstein’s wife, in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is none other than Fran Drescher, who happens to have one of the most recognizable voices in all of show business.

In the years since becoming a massive star as the main attraction of The Nanny cast, Fran Drescher has continued to work on various television projects over the years, including Happily Divorced, Broad City, and most recently, Indebted. Her film work, which goes all the way back to a small role in Saturday Night Fever, also includes The Creatress, After Class, and The Christmas Setup.



(Image credit: Amazon)

Brad Abrell (Frankenstein)

Taking on the role of Frankenstein (who was previously voiced by Kevin James) in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is veteran voice actor Brad Abrell.

With credits going all the back to the original Swamp Thing series in 1990, Brad Abrell has provided the voices for characters in Men in Black (the movies and the 1998 animated series), The Bold and the Beautiful, and Green Eggs and Ham, to name just a few. And, if you've played a video game in the past decade or so, there's a good chance you've heard Abrell's voice on more than one occasion.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Asher Blinkoff (Dennis)

Returning for his third round of action in the animated franchise, Asher Blinkoff again provides the voice of Dennis, the dhampir son of Johnny and Mavis, in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

In the years since joining the Hotel Transylvania franchise with the second installment in 2015, Asher Blinkoff has gone on to show up in Bling, Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, and Sing 2, in which he provided the voice of one of the Rosita’s (Reese Witherspoon) piglets.

Hopefully, all of this helps you out in the event you’re scratching your head trying to figure out why the voices of the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania cast sound so dang familiar. If you’re looking for even more ideas of what to watch after you finish streaming the new Amazon animated release, take a look at all the promising upcoming 2022 new movie releases that will be coming to theaters and streaming platforms in no time at all.