Marvel's Kathryn Hahn Is Already Facing Mephisto Speculation Even Before WandaVision Spinoff Begins Filming

WandaVision was subject to a number of fan-favorite theories during its run earlier this year. Evan Peters’ Quicksilver and Monica Rambeau’s aerospace engineer were only a few of the aspects of the show that were heavily debated. But the character that arguably overshadowed anything else was Marvel big bad Mephisto. Many believed the powerful demon was going to rear his ugly head before the limited series ended, so there was a lot of disappointment when he ultimately didn’t show up. Fans are still hoping to see him though and, with the Agatha Harkness spinoff in the early stages of development, Kathryn Hahn is now facing that same speculation.

The Mephisto rumors heavily tied the character to Agatha, with some believing he would turn out to be Ralph, the unseen husband of Agnes (Harkness’ alter ego). There were seemingly other allusions to the character, such as when Agnes mentioned that the devil was in Westfield. So it’s not surprising that many are already wondering if the two could cross paths in Agatha: House of Harkness. The actress recently fielded a question about it on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared some thoughts:

I keep hearing that. I have no idea. That was like a big thing during WandaVision, but I have no… who knows? I think right now anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Since it is early days on the project, it’s understandable that the Emmy-nominated actress wouldn’t be privy to all of the details just yet. In that same interview, she also mentioned that she wasn’t even aware of the show’s official title until it was announced to the public. Marvel Studios is absolutely about its secrecy, and for good reason. However, something else that the star said (or didn’t say) during the chat, is quite interesting.

Could Kathryn Hahn Know More About A Mephisto Casting Than She's Letting On?

There are, for sure, times in which Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are truly oblivious to what’s going on. Yet there are instances in which they’re being cagey in order to not spoil things. Kathryn Hahn, in particular, has been successful in not giving things away and even lovingly poked fun at fellow MCU alum Mark Ruffalo for doing so. With that in mind, it was intriguing when Hahn flat-out deflected a question regarding who she would like to see play Mephisto:

All I’ll say, in terms of a real great deflection of that question, is there is something that does feel so badass to be playing like... We think of a witch, and immediately you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she’s complicated, and she’s misunderstood. And all that stuff is a real turn-on to me as a performer, in terms of digging into this person a little bit more, very excited.

Could that “mysterious,” “dangerous” and “complicated” nature involve a romance with one of Marvel’s most powerful demons, though? It’s hard to say, but it’s fascinating that she chose to shoot down that question entirely. In many cases, stars have no problem listing hypothetical actors for certain roles. One has to wonder if Mephisto actually has been (or is being) cast by the studio for another project (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?). And maybe the star could be aware, but an appearance in the Agatha Harkness spinoff has yet to be solidified. Of course, on the other hand, she may have simply wanted to avoid amping up fan expectations, but it’s still worth thinking about.

Mephisto or not, Agatha: House of Harkness should be an entertaining ride for fans of the MCU and/or the titular witch. Kathryn Hahn is sure to bring her A-game, as she expands on the ancient character. Amid all of that though, let’s also hope returning writer and EP Jac Schaeffer can squeeze in an “Agatha All Along” reprise if it’s warranted.

If you’ve yet to check out Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, you can stream the limited series in its entirety on Disney+.