How Ben Affleck Reportedly Referenced His Original Engagement To JLo During His Wedding Speech
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their recent matrimony with friends and family over the weekend.
Last year we all felt like the early 2000s were truly coming back. And not just because of certain fashion and pop culture trends, but because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together again after previously breaking off a wedding engagement in 2003. A little over a year later, Bennifer picked up where they left off and tied the knot. After eloping in Las Vegas last month, the couple went back to the very same location where they’d planned to initially get married nearly 20 years ago. And yes, the original engagement reportedly came up.
On Saturday, August 20, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their marriage with a second wedding held at Affleck’s Savannah, Georgia estate. While making a speech in front of family and friends, a source alleged this happened to Us Weekly:
If Bennifer truly did get married back in 2003, it’s possible they would have never found co-parents to each of their kids. After their high-profile split, Ben Affleck would go on to meet and marry Jennifer Garner, and have three children together, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Lopez married Marc Anthony and they had their twins Emma and Max.
As Affleck reportedly said during his speech at the wedding, he’s actually grateful it didn’t work out between them all those years ago because then each of their respective children would not have been born. The actor chalked it up to it being an example that “everything happens for a reason.” Timing wasn’t right for them back in 2003, but they found each other again and this time they’re ready to commit to one another.
Family is so important to Bennifer 2.0 that they apparently took their kids with them on their honeymoon to Paris, France in late July after making things official in Las Vegas. Given they had two weddings, the couple have already jetted off to Italy, this time seemingly alone for another Europe getaway. These two certainly know a little something about romance.
Since getting married, Lopez has been giddy to call Affleck “her husband” and has shared updates along the way with fans with her newsletter. Once their whirlwind sets of wedding celebrations are over, the pair are reportedly going to settle down in Lopez’s $28 million Bel-Air estate, she has had to her name since 2016.
On the showbiz front, Jennifer Lopez has a 2022 movie release in Netflix’s The Mother action thriller and Affleck will be part of Kevin Smith’s Clerks III, set to be released this September 13.
