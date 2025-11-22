Dwayne Johnson Tried To Pitch Himself For The Devil Wears Prada 2, And I Love His Silly Idea

One of the highest-profile 2026 movie releases on the way definitely has to be The Devil Wears Prada 2. The fashion-centric sequel is set to reunite Meryl Streep with her iconic character of Miranda Priestly and her famous costars, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, as well as introduce a ton of new additions. But, I bet you didn’t have Dwayne Johnson on your bingo card for one of the movie’s hopefuls!

Dwayne Johnson Had A Silly Devil Wears Prada Pitch For Emily Blunt

So here’s the thing… Dwayne Johnson is good friends with Emily Blunt since they have starred together in movies like Jungle Cruise and The Smashing Machine. When the costars were interviewed together by Entertainment Weekly , The Rock revealed that he pitched himself for The Devil Wears Prada 2 while Blunt was filming. When asked if he had a character in mind, here’s what he said:

Just… someone who knew fashion, and is cool who could come in.

Nice try, Dwayne Johnson. The actor’s answer is hilariously vague, which Blunt followed up by adding "who's great at walking in heels, as you are,” to which The Rock exclaimed, "size 15 heels!" Blunt also joked in the interview that "You should see him in a pair of heels. Hot.” Johnson’s pitch could use some work, but as Blunt said, “he tried.” It would be pretty fun to see the actor as a fashion icon!

Although Johnson didn’t land a role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, he did get to hear a lot about the experience from Blunt secondhand. The actor said she’d message him sometimes while she was heading places in character and there would be hordes of fans trying to take a peek. She has previously called the attention The Devil Wears Prada 2 gets “overwhelming” and likened the experience to feeling like “zoo exhibits” since a lot of the production was filmed around New York City. We’ve seen a lot of the cast strutting around in chic outfits, and they’ve had to do a lot of sneaking around to make sure all the spoilers don’t come out.

The Rock May Not Be In The Sequel, But Everyone Else Is

Johnson and Blunt are still plotting their next movie together, which they said will be with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. (They also shot down a Jungle Cruise sequel .) Anyways, while the inseparable Hollywood pair have what’s next for them lined up, it’s definitely worth talking about all the casting announcements that have come out for The Devil Wears Prada 2, too.

Among the new high-profile cast members are Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Sydney Sweeney and even Lady Gaga! And check out the excellent first teaser :

During the recent interview, Emily Blunt wouldn’t give away anything about her character, but she did point out that we don’t have to wait too long. May 1, 2026 will be here before we know it. And in the meantime, I'll be laughing about Dwayne Johnson's cameo pitch for The Devil Wears Prada 2.