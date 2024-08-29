How Magic Mike Is Factoring Into Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Legal Battle

Being a celebrity can be a double edged sword, especially as it makes one's personal life into a public matter. We've seen this happen with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, as well as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. A former couple that's got plenty of eyes on them right now is Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who are are in the midst of a legal battle. And now the Magic Mike franchise (some of which is streaming with a Max subscription) is factoring into the divorce proceedings.

Although Tatum and Dewan separated in 2018, the legal process of their divorce has been a long one. A recent report by People offered a peek behind the curtain on that process, and how the profits of Magic Mike are affecting things. Per this report, Dewan's legal team is alleging that Tatum is trying to "blur the lines" of how much of their shared assets help to fund the striptease franchise in an attempt to eep her out of the profits. Clearly the case isn't going to be settled anytime soon.

This is just the latest update to come from Dewan and Tatum's long divorce proceedings, with there being no real end in sight to their battle at court. Case in point: weeks ago the Step Up actress' lawyers requested that Tatum's entire legal team be dismissed from the case. In response, his lawyers called this a "delay tactic."

(Image credit: Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)

Back in April, an insider who is allegedly close to the former couple claimed that Tatum and Dewan didn't expect their divorce to take so long. Still, it seems like their legal teams are continuing to fire on all cylinders, seemingly due to the money at stake related to Magic Mike and more.

Given how many years have passed since they separated, the public has watched as their personal lives moved on. Tatum got engaged to Zoë Kravitz, with the A-list couple walking red carpets together and collaborating on their new movie Blink Twice (see our Blink Twice review here). But while that couple seems happy and Lenny Kravitz has praised Tatum's character, his ongoing legal issues with Jenna Dewan are still very much in the public consciousness.

Tatum and Dewan are just one example of celebrity divorces that take years, and end up getting a ton of attention from fans. There aren't cameras in the courtroom like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, every few months there's a new update about what's going on with their respective legal teams.

As their personal lives might be playing out in courts, both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been keeping busy professionally. While we wait to see how things ultimately shake out, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.