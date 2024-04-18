'They Still Can't Get On The Same Page': Insider Alleges Neither Channing Tatum Nor Jenna Dewan Tatum Thought Divorce Would Last This Long

It’s been 6 years since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their intention to divorce in 2018 , however their divorce agreement remains ongoing. The two actors got together after filming Step Up together in 2006, and share a daughter together, Everly, who was born in 2013. While the two were legally declared divorced in 2019 and have both moved on to other partners , they have returned back to court recently to handle other financial disputes within their divorce agreement. Both parties allegedly knew that they had a messy divorce ahead of them when they decided to separate, however apparently neither thought it would last quite this long.

Even after 6 years of divorce proceedings, Tatum and Dewan still can’t seem to get on the same page. It was recently reported the former couple were still disputing over money in relation to Magic Mike , for which Tatum obtained a large part of his income. Due to Tatum rising to fame during their marriage with his participation in the Magic Mike films, he is required to pay alimony and child support to Dewan. According to US Magazine , Dewan and Tatum are not in agreement about what is owed to Dewan, who believes she is not being fairly compensated. Tatum, on the other hand, believes his former wife has received more than enough.

Even though both parties don’t seem to be budging when it comes to their prospective financial interests, they allegedly both would like the divorce to be final, according to sources that spoke to US Magazine. They have both emotionally moved on, as Tatum is currently engaged to The Batman ’s Zöe Kravitz , and Dewan is pregnant with her second child with partner Steve Kazee. Additionally, both parties are committed to putting up a united front for the sake of 10 year old Everly, who they co-parent together.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It was previously reported that the divorce was getting messy back in 2021 , with similar issues regarding financial compensation being at the forefront of the dispute. Despite the couple returning to court a number of times since this 2021 report, the two seemingly still can’t seem to iron out the final details. Long celebrity divorces aren’t exactly uncommon, especially considering the large amount of money often involved. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in an out of court for seven years, and Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have been in the divorce process for almost a decade.

Hopefully Tatum and Dewan don’t extend this much longer, as this report suggests they want the whole thing to be done sooner rather than later. However, if the parties continue to dig their heels in when it comes to monetary goals, the divorce won’t get any closer to facing a resolution. Reports suggest that Magic Mike could be a billion dollar asset, raising the stakes even higher. While this is notable, legal fees for this many court appearances are incredibly high, and both parties likely want to avoid an even more expensive divorce, no matter how lofty the asset.

This divorce is ongoing, and we will continue to follow any updates until the former couple eventually reach a settlement. In the meantime, fans of Channing Tatum can look forward to his latest film with Scarlett Johansson, Fly Me to the Moon, which is one of the most exciting titles on the 2024 movie release schedule , and is set to hit theaters on July 12th. You can also see Jenna Dewan on The Rookie, which airs Tuesdays at 9:00pm EST on ABC, and is available for Hulu subscribers .