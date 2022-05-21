Harry Styles Discusses What It Was Like To Be Directed By Alleged Girlfriend Olivia Wilde On Don’t Worry Darling

While the rule is technically don’t mix business with pleasure, many great relationships have had their start in workplaces, including Hollywood sets. Iconic couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively started dating while shooting Green Lantern, Bennifer got its start on Gigli and Tom Holland and Zendaya became familiar with each other on the Spider-Man films. One of the latest apparent couples to blossom amid work is Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on Don’t Worry Darling. Ahead of the film’s release, Styles has shared what it was like to be directed by his alleged girlfriend.

Harry Styles just released his third solo studio album, Harry’s House, which is jam-packed with love songs like “Late Night Talking” and “Cinema.” In between speaking about his new record on The Howard Stern Show (via People ), the radio host asked him about falling in love on a movie set. Styles kept the conversation professional, saying this:

Oh, wow, how to answer this question? I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously … acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful, and it really meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.

While Harry Styles kept details of their reported love life close to the vest, he did discuss the positive experience working with Olivia Wilde in his third movie. The key was having “trust” in the filmmaker, who previously sat in the director’s chair for the first time for 2019’s Booksmart.

The pair met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020 and rumors of their relationship started catching wind when they stepped out to a wedding together in January 2021. Over a year later, the two seem to be going strong and were recently spotted in Italy on vacation just last week.

Olivia Wilde previously split with Jason Sudeikis in early 2020 after nine years together and two kids together. While the actress/director was recently presenting for Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month, she was awkwardly served custody papers while she was on stage . A source close to Sudeikis clarified that the Ted Lasso actor had “no prior knowledge” of how the papers would be served to her.

The filmmaker's latest feature stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as a 1950s couple living in a utopian experimental community. The housewife begins to worry her husband and others around her are hiding disturbing secrets. Also among the cast are Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Olivia Wilde, who ended up being part of the cast along with directing . Check out the Don’t Worry Darling trailer :

Because the actress/director and musician are such high-profile names, they have been exposed to more press than they might want regarding a personal matter that they clearly want to keep private. The Richard Jewell alum has previously spoken to a “false narrative” about their relationship that she's tempted to correct. However, the filmmaker has decided that “it doesn’t matter what strangers think” and said she is “happier” then she’s ever been with her purported beau.