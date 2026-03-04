How Wedding Crashers' Vince Vaughn Literally Became A Wedding Crasher

While I’d never really want to live out the plot of the beloved comedy Wedding Crashers, I would love to have any member of the cast crash my wedding. It turns out that’s totally possible too, because a wedding photographer shared the story of how Vince Vaughn literally became a wedding crasher on the day a lucky couple tied the knot.

Well, wedding crasher might be a strong word, but he certainly wasn’t an expected guest. Back in November of 2024, Ali Waldman and Evan Eshelman got married at the InterContinental at The Wharf in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Vaughn was seemingly in town for a concert. So, as the couple was taking photos, the actor happened to walk by, “crahsing” their wedding in a way, as photographer Venessa Ramirez told People:

We were downstairs in the hotel lobby, taking portraits of the bride and groom when Vince Vaughn approached us and congratulated the couple. At first, we didn’t immediately realize who he was, and then it clicked. It was such a fun and unexpected moment. He was so casual and cool.

She went on to say that after this happened, they “literally couldn’t stop talking about it.” And if I were them, I’d act the same way.

If any celebrity unexpectedly ended up at my wedding, I’d be in shock and overjoyed over the serendipity of it all. However, if a member of the Wedding Crashers cast specifically showed up, I’d probably freak out. Plus, it’s easily one of Vince Vaughn’s best movies and Wedding Crashers is so quotable that it’d be incredibly surreal to have the star of such an iconic movie literally crash a wedding (or just unexpectedly walk through it).

Overall, the experience of having the Bad Monkey star pop into this wedding was one that made this special day even more special. The photographer went on to explain that after the actor said his congratulations, they took a photo together, and he was incredibly kind the whole time:

After congratulating them, we asked if he would mind taking a quick photo with the couple, and he happily agreed. The interaction was brief, just a few minutes, but he was warm, friendly, and made the moment feel really special.

While a wedding day tends to be one of the best days of people’s lives, this whole interaction added “such a memorable surprise to an already beautiful wedding day,” Ramirez said.

Along with this being a lovely moment for the couple, it’s also a wholesome story for me, a person who would love a Wedding Crashers 2. While it’s been said that a sequel is not impossible, we also haven’t heard much about it, so I don’t think it’s very likely. So, it’s nice to see Vaughn crashing a wedding in a very wholesome way.

Now, as for what Vince Vaughn is up to now, as far as we know, he’s not crashing any weddings. However, he is working on Bad Monkey Season 2 (you can stream Season 1 with an Apple TV subscription). So, that’s certainly something to get excited about.

When it comes to crashing weddings, though, if you want to relive the hilarity of Vince Vaughn doing it on screen with Owen Wilson, you can stream Wedding Crashers with an HBO Max subscription.