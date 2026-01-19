WWE's CM Punk Explains How He's Approaching His Acting Career After Night Patrol

Professional wrestlers have dabbled in acting over the past few decades, but in more recent years, many have made a legitimate transition out of the WWE and other federations into full-time acting in Hollywood. Right now, CM Punk is doing both after a recent appearance in the horror movie Night Patrol, and shared his plans for acting with CinemaBlend.

After sharing his ideal timeline for retirement, I asked Punk during the Night Patrol junket what his long-term goals for acting were. Did he want to transition out of wrestling to act full-time like his peers John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and Dave Bautista? Maybe not that, but the WWE Heavyweight Champion did indicate he's interested in doing more movies and television:

I'm looking to stay busy. I want to do a variety of things. What I'm shooting right now is a rom-com, so I think that'll kind of shock people, get me out of my comfort zone a little bit, but man, I wanna, I wanna do everything. When people ask me all the time like, ‘What do you wanna do?’ The simple selfish answer is I wanna do it all.

Yes, in addition to playing a racist vampire cop in Night Patrol, CM Punk will also be in a rom-com that will eventually be available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Beyond that, we've seen him take on some television roles in Heels and in Mayans M.C. I guess it's on brand with his general strategy for acting thus far, staying busy.

He's managed to burn the candle at both ends and appear in acting roles while still working full-time in the WWE. Perhaps the most impressive reveal during the interview was that he filmed his scenes for Night Patrol during his iconic feud with Drew McIntyre. I was shocked to hear that he did that brutal Hell in a Cell match in between putting on his fangs on set and acting alongside Justin Long. For those who may not remember, McIntyre needed sixteen staples in his head following that bout.

There are a lot of ways to "stay busy" as an actor, and I have to wonder if we might see CM Punk in a Marvel movie before too long. The wrestler is a well-known fan of the company, having penned comics and even borrowing the catchphrase "It's clobberin' time" from Ben Grimm of The Fantastic Four. I would love to see him in the MCU, especially since his rival, Seth Rollins, was famously cut from Captain America: Brave New World.

They could create the first wrestling feud that is born out of the MCU, which would be pretty hilarious to watch as a wrestling fan. Plus, with The Fantastic Four currently in the MCU, I don't imagine it would be that hard to work in a cameo with CM Punk, assuming they don't get destroyed by Doctor Doom later this year.

For now, readers can enjoy CM Punk in Night Patrol, which is in theaters right now. Those who love the best Horror movies should certainly check this one out, as it's been a while since I've seen a vampire movie that is as unique as this.