How Willow And Jaden Smith Responded To Their Famous Parents’ Night At The Oscars

The 2022 Academy Awards are mostly being remembered for one viral moment involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. And now more members of the Smith family have come forward after the Will made headlines for slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony last Sunday.

Willow and Jaden Smith have both seemingly responded to their parents’ night at the Oscars. After her father Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the latter’s awards presentation, Willow shared a message on her Instagram story that many interpreted as a reaction to the ceremony. Check out her post below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

According to E! News , Willow Smith’s story told her followers that everyone is ‘going through a lot right now’ and advised them to "just be kind." Meanwhile, Jaden Smith simply shared a short tweet that seemed to sum up his feelings on the matter. Take a peek here:

And That’s How We Do ItMarch 28, 2022 See more

Neither Willow nor Jaden specifically mentioned the incident at the Oscars, although their social media posts seemed to hint at the viral event. They have made no other comments at this time, instead focusing on their upcoming projects (more music for Willow and an ongoing tour for Jaden).

Their responses come in the wake of Will Smith’s Instagram statement that apologized to Chris Rock and the Academy for his behavior. Jada Pinkett Smith also broke her social media silence with an Instagram post that read "This is a season for healing and I’m here for it."

While both Willow and Jaden avoided addressing the moment directly, plenty of other celebrities did not hesitate to make their feelings known. Several actors and comedians appeared to condemn Will Smith’s actions, including Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey, and Zoë Kravitz, who decried the scenario on Instagram .

Others claimed they understood his motivations. People reported that comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was in attendance at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, said that the "world might not like how it went down" but Will Smith’s defense of his wife was "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

Since last Sunday, the Academy has announced that it will be conducting an investigation into the actions of Will Smith, who took home the prize for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard. In a statement shared by Variety , members of the Academy decreed that they will meet this week to “make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith.”

While he may not be exempt from consequences from the Academy, Will Smith will not face legal repercussions. The LAPD reported that Chris Rock has declined to press charges for the alleged assault. Other bystanders weren't worried about the pair’s relationship: Sean "Diddy’"Combs even stated that they had already made amends .