Hugh Jackman And The Gang Performed The Greatest Showman Track Live, Reminiscing On '10 Years' Since They Started Writing The Musical

Right now, it feels like the whole world is going crazy over a musical thanks to Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, but a decade ago, work began on another film that would become a musical obsession all its own: The Greatest Showman

All of the songs from The Greatest Showman were written by the songwriting team of Pasek and Paul, the duo behind everything from Dear Evan Hansen to the recent live-action Snow White. The duo recently appeared alongside star Hugh Jackman for one of his Radio City Music Hall concerts, and they posted a clip to Instagram as part of their celebration, as it’s been 10 years since starting work on the film.

A post shared by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (@pasekandpaul) A photo posted by on

The Greatest Showman was a less-than-accurate biopic of P.T. Barnum, but it was a massive popular success. While the new movie was never at the top of the box office, it had a consistency rarely seen in modern film that kept it making money for months on end. This was in large part due to a soundtrack that produced numerous hits.

People are clearly still enthusiastic about The Greatest Showman, even a decade after its inception. Fans responded to the video clip, singing the praises of the movie and its music. Comments included…

I love this so much. Y'all wrote some amazing songs, and I'm so happy y'all could be there to perform with Hugh. 😊❤️- stephaniegailwilliams

This musical and soundtrack is just so inspiring and powerful ❤️- irishdanceraly

I was there and so lucky to get to see you all perform, hear stories and see the love you all have for each other ♥️🥰😍 - karenplo

Saw this live last weekend and you guys were amazing. Chills!!! ❤️-

gabmilanesi_

The fact that The Greatest Showman even got made is certainly worth celebrating. The movie had to overcome numerous hurdles. At one point, Jackman considered backing out of the project entirely. There was even a fire on set that required Jackman to come to the rescue of Zac Efron. It might be an actual miracle that the movie even happened.

The Greatest Showman would go on to get sing-along screenings, which, as the previously mentioned KPop Demon Hunters showed this past weekend, is the true proof that your musical is a massive success.

The Great Showman was so successful that inevitable talk of a sequel sprang up. However, nothing has ever come of it. But who knows? With Jackman,Pasek and Paul all appearing together on stage at Radio City Music Hall, maybe that got the creative juices flowing to begin work on the follow-up, or on some other brand new project together. There are clearly a lot of fans who would show up to whatever this team did together.