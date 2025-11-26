Hugh Jackman Just Shared A 'Magical' Post For Sutton Foster, And I Love Their Sweet Rapport

Chatter about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster being romantically linked began about a year ago. Now, they’re a cute couple who are showing up to support each other. Recently, they proved that too, as the Logan actor posted a sweet photo and video from a “magical” performance that the Broadway star gave.

At the moment, Sutton Foster has a residency at Café Carlyle in New York City , and November 25 was her opening night. Now, as she settles into her run that goes through December 6, Jackman took to Instagram to hype her up. The day after her first performance, he posted:

This residency comes about a year after Foster finished her run in Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway. The year before that show, she was in the revival of Sweeney Todd, and back in 2022, she starred in The Music Man alongside Hugh Jackman. So, this Broadway legend doing this little residency in New York is wonderful, especially when you consider the stellar run she’s had on stage over the last three years.

I’m also here for Jackman pointing out that this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Personally, I’d love to hear Sutton Foster crooning showtunes and maybe some Christmas songs, too, in the weeks before the most wonderful time of the year.

Along with this being a highlight of the show Foster is doing, it also shows off the sweet rapport she and the Deadpool and Wolverine star have. That little wave she gives him in that video? It’s adorable.

It also complements the moments we’ve gotten from them recently. I note that because, Jackman and Foster made their red carpet debut as a couple in late October. They attended the premiere of his project on the 2025 movie schedule , Song Sung Blue, together, and were all smiles, just like the Younger actress was in the post above.

For a bit of context, in September 2024, about nine months after their run in The Music Man on Broadway ended, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, separated . One month later, in October 2024, Foster and her husband of a decade, Ted Griffin, filed for divorce. In January 2025, the two actors were seen holding hands, and rumors started to swirl that they were dating, while it was alleged that the Broadway community knew they were having an affair before that.

Since then, reports have come out about how they’ve been handling their respective separations while being together. And in June, Michael Urie, who starred in Once Upon a Matteress with Foster, commented on the two and said he’d love to see them do a show like Much Ado About Nothing together.

Now, while they aren’t working together, they are clearly supporting each other as Jackman gets ready to release his new movie, Song Song Blue, on Christmas and Foster continues to stun audiences live from New York City.