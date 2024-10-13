Hugh Jackman Shared A Message After Receiving Love On His Birthday, And Fans Keep Making The Same Sweet Joke

Believe it or not, Hugh Jackman is well into his 50s now, but he still looks good. Those who need proof of that needn’t look any further than Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Jackman’s abs were on full display. This weekend, the actor turned 56 and, throughout the day, he was showered with love from admirers and celebrity friends. With that, the amiable A-lister decided to send out a message in response to all the positive vibes he received. What’s particularly funny, though, is that after he did that, fans were making the same sweet joke.

The Prestige star – who recently marked Real Steel ’s 13 anniversary – notched his latest birthday on Saturday, October 12. Early Sunday, he took to his Instagram to share a couple of photos of himself, which show him blowing out the candle on a cake. I’d like to think that pastry was quite delectable, but the Australia alum’s caption was truly sweet. Check out the photos and message down below:

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

It’s still wild to think that the fan-favorite X-Men actor is just four years away from hitting the big 6-0. Nevertheless, I’d say that the man is aging like fine wine, though, and enjoying himself as he does so. Fans certainly seem to still love the veteran actor and are happy to see him reach another year around the sun. They also seemed to have plenty of fun nodding at a great Deadpool & Wolverine joke while wishing him well. Take a look at some of the responses:

Till you're 90 babe. 😏🥳🎂❤️ - Lorraine Horton

Happiest happy birthday to Hugh! To 90 and beyond 🚀 - Nabilla Nugra Pradnya

Happy bday 🎉🥳 only 34 more to go.. - Zach Choi

Till you’re 90 babes!!!! - girlgrudges

Our Wolverine still has many adventures to give us, until he is 90 🎂🎉 - Hugh Mendoza

Till you’re ninety 🗣️🗣️🗣️ - sujfrr

What these cheeky IG users are referring to is a joke made by Wade Wilson in D&W. On a few occasions throughout the film, Wilson humorously gets meta and muses that Hugh Jackman will be playing his role until he’s 90. When Ryan Reynolds wished Jackman a sincere happy birthday, he also referenced that funny line. It seems that piece of dialogue has certainly stuck with the fandom, and I’d expect Jackman to get at least a few of those comments on his birthday every year moving forward.

More on Hugh Jackman (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Hugh Jackman Revealed What It Was Like To Work As A Birthday Party Clown, And Of Course Ryan Reynolds Had A+ Jokes About It

The past year has been something of a whirlwind for the Greatest Showman star, especially as far as the latest entry in the list of Marvel movies in order goes. Both he and Ryan Reynolds embarked on a worldwide tour while promoting the superhero film, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide at the box office. Shawn Levy’s film marked a massive moment for the Prisoners actor, who was finally able to wear Wolverine’s iconic yellow suit . Fans showed a considerable amount of love by those who were eager to see him reprise his role as the adamantium-clawed X-Man.

Months after all that fanfare, I’m glad Hugh Jackman had the opportunity to enjoy his birthday. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner is truly one of our greatest actors and deserves all of his accolades. Above all, though, he also seems to be a gem of a human being, which may be a large reason why he received so much b-day love. Here’s hoping Jackman continues to thrive personally and professionally not simply until he’s 90 but beyond!

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to own on digital platforms and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray on October 22. Those interested in superhero fare can also check out the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies .