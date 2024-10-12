The Sweet Way Ryan Reynolds Put The Fake Feud Aside To Celebrate Hugh Jackman's Birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are not simply the co-stars of one of the biggest 2024 movie releases . They've also been good friends for almost two decades. While it’s common to see the Deadpool & Wolverine actors engaged in their faux feud when they address each other publicly, there's a lot of love between the two. So, for Jackman’s birthday on Saturday, Reynolds sweetly went the sincere route.

Hugh Jackman just turned 56 years old, even though his Wolverine abs might convince one otherwise. To celebrate the beloved actor, Ryan Reynolds wrote the following message on his Instagram and shared a ton of images of him and his pal together:

I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, [Hugh Jackman]. A lot of years. A lot of adventures.

Aw, so sweet! Ryan Reynolds is. of course, referencing a funny line from Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Wade Wilson suggests that the Wolverine actor is going to be playing the role until “he’s 90!” As Reynolds said, he wants to be right there beside him if he does so doing it with him. I don't know about you, but I love the friendship between these guys.

The Free Guy star also shared the photo below on his Instagram story with a legendary Indiana Jones quote “It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage.” He also added the words “Happy Birthday to the one and only Greatest Showman” from the time over the summer where the actors co-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! together.

(Image credit: Disney/Randy Holmes)

Of course, this is a different vibe compared to what we're used to receiving from the two A-listers. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ faux feud dates back to the actors meeting on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine well over a decade ago. Over the years, they’ve staged all sorts of bits together from having a social media war to promote their companies to using the feud to help fund their charities.

But, the ultimate Jackman/Reynolds back-and-forth happened over the summer when the two actors played their Marvel characters in Deadpool & Wolverine. During the movie’s release, the pair of actors said they had a truce to promote the flick, but that didn’t stop Reynolds from trolling Jackman every now and then.

The Shawn Levy-directed Marvel movie just hit VOD last week, per IndieWire , after becoming the No. 2 highest-grossing movie of 2024 thus far. The film made $1.33 billion worldwide and brought a whole bunch of exciting Marvel cameos from the 20th Century Fox days back to the forefront. To promote the movie, its two leading men toured all over the world the world together. So, needless to say, the two have a lot to celebrate but, for right now, I'm just glad to see Ryan Reynolds share some genuinely sweet thoughts about his buddy, Hugh Jackman.

