Hugh Jackman Shares Sweet Throwback With His Wife, And OMG That Hair

We've had Hugh Jackman in our lives for 21 years now, with 2000’s X-Men marking his Hollywood debut and kicking off a 17-year run as Wolverine. But Jackman has been an important person to fellow actor Deborra-Lee Furness for even longer, as the two met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV show Corelli, and they married a year later. Recently, Jackman posted a throwback photo of him and his wife from 20 years ago, and man, the hair he was rocking back then was wild.

Hugh Jackman has certainly aged well in the years since he first popped the adamantium claws, but as you’ll see in the below photo he shared on Instagram, that hairdo definitely dates him in the early 2000s.

A photo posted by on

He must have been part of a boy band that was competing with NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys back in the day, right? No? Well, with hair like that, Hugh Jackman certainly would have looked like he belonged in such a lineup, though he was 33 at the time. In any case, this is a sweet photo of Jackman with Deborra-Lee Furness five years into their marriage. This picture was also taken a year after their son Oscar was born, while their daughter Ava was born in 2005.

2001 also marked Hugh Jackman’s first opportunity to shine in Hollywood outside of the X-Men world, as he appeared in three movies that year: Someone Like You, Swordfish and Kate & Leopold. He also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live that year, which featured Mick Jagger as the musical guest. The immediate years following would see Jackman starring in movies like X2: X-Men United, Van Helsing, Scoop and The Prestige, to name a few.

This isn’t the first throwback moment from 2001 Hugh Jackman has shared on social media this year. Back in February, the actor shared video of himself singing Olivia Newton-John’s part in the song “Summer Lovin’” from Grease while appearing on a talk show alongside John Travolta, who played Danny in the 1978 film musical. As for his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness, the actress expressed frustration last year over tabloid rumors that Jackman is actually gay. Clearly these two are still happy together after all these years if Jackman is posting a picture of them from their younger years.

As far as Hugh Jackman’s professional life goes, he most recently starred alongside Rebecca Ferguson (who he previously worked with on The Greatest Showman) and Thandiwe Newton on Reminiscence, which is playing in theaters and on HBO Max. His next movie on the slate is The Son, which co-stars Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, and is expected to begin filming soon, if not already rolling cameras. The actor will also lead a Broadway revival of The Music Man, which officially opens in February 2022.

The past several months have also seen Hugh Jackman expressing delight that his 2011 movie Real Steel has been finding new life on Netflix, as well as making it clear that he will not reprise Wolverine as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s deep-dive into the multiverse. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on Jackman’s projects and peeks into his personal life.