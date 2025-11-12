Alan Cumming Dyed His Hair For The Traitors, And It May Be His Wildest Look Yet

Since the U.S. version of one of the best reality shows, The Traitors, premiered, it’s been a hit. Part of its success is thanks to Alan Cumming, the series’ campy but endlessly stylish host. Since day one, he’s upheld his zany and iconic but surprisingly in-depth looks without breaking a sweat–rocking everything from classic kilts to tartan corsets. Yet, his dyed hair getup for Season 4 may top the list for his wildest look yet.

Truthfully, any of the host’s past wardrobe paired with his ridiculous but signature Scottish brogue makes for conversation. If you’re a fan of the show, you know there’s a lot more in that set closet than kilts and tartan-clad items. Unsurprisingly, the Season 4 meet the competition video promises an even wilder look than the back catalog has already offered.

Amid a group of hooded foes walking off camera stands Cumming, head-to-toe in banana yellow and pinkish-red dyed hair:

(Image credit: Peacock)

It’s absolutely one of the brightest picks the X2 actor has donned on the show. The textured monochrome suit would be something in its own right if he still had his blondish-white hair, but the strawberry pop changes everything. Don’t get me wrong, I’m loving the color palette, but the choice has to say something? I’m dying to know when, why and where within the season it happens, and if it’s for a challenge or just for fashion.

The Traitors US | Season 4 Meet the Competition | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

I know I’ll likely have to wait for answers until new episodes hit the 2026 TV schedule and are available to watch with a Peacock subscription, but I want them now. The Traitors Season 4 cast announcement already created so much buzz around the coming installment, and I didn’t think much could top that. Personally, I was already hyped about Monet X Change, Lisa Rinna, Donna Kelce and Ron Funches meeting one another, but this new look adds to the excitement.

Truly, I wasn’t and still am not prepared for all the fun of next year’s season. Learning the depth of Cumming’s styling process and love of campy fashion for the show makes me even more excited, too.

All of it also makes me think of the promise The Good Wife alum made in the summer about how the greatest moment in franchise history is heading our way. While I don't know what he was referring to, yet, I do hope some fabulous looks, like this one, are involved.

