Sydney Sweeney Shared Fun Response To A Housemaid Hater Who Had An Over-The-Top Complaint

Those who are fans of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid novel may know by now Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are leading its upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. McFadden's story centers on a woman who becomes the live-in housemaid for a wealthy family and learns the brood has their share of dark secrets. Someone may be tempted to think fans would be most concerned about plot details being translated to the film but, right now, one hater has another concern, which Sweeney humorously addressed.

The Housemaid’s dramatic yet chilling trailer shows Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney as fans have never seen before. The Mamma Mia actress is out of control, and the Christy star looks more reserved than in her other roles. Funny enough, it seems at least one fan isn't keen on how Sweeney's hair is styled as she cleans in character as Millie. The actress took to her Instagram story to respond to the over-the-top complaint, and I really appreciate the actress' good humor:

(Image credit: Instagram)

So, after someone watched The Housemaid trailer, which sees Seyfried screaming in her car and Sweeney eating a sandwich while covered in blood, they're just concerned about Millie's hair? I certainly didn't have that on my bingo card. Honestly, the Euphoria star looked surprisingly unglamorou s while cleaning a dishwasher with her hair down while in character. Take a look at the photo below, which shows the moment in question:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Okay, so it may be a little unconventional for someone to clean a dishwasher with their long hair down. However, like Sydney Sweeney said, just because someone's doing “dirty work,” it doesn’t mean they can’t look good while doing it. Style and grit can go hand-in-hand, so why not look your best while clearing out the mold and mildew? (Also, let's not forget this is a movie and a thematically elevated one at that.)

Those who know about the Housemaid adaptation are surely aware the film includes far more than Sydney Sweeney cleaning with her hair down. Given all of the twists and turns that lurk within the Winchester estate, director Paul Feig said people will be clutching their pearls while watching the film. Seriously, what’s the deal with the lady of the house’s behavior? What’s her husband hiding? Or most of all, does their new housemaid have a secret of her own? If you haven’t read the book, boy, will you be surprised when you see the psychological thriller.

It’s truly funny how passionate fans can be when it comes to small details, like cleaning with your long hair down. Still, like Sydney Sweeney suggested, let Millie look good. Also, I'd like to believe that once people see the movie, any takes on Sweeney's hair will become an afterthought when the wilder developments unfold.

See The Housemaid when it opens in theaters on December 19 amid the 2025 movie release.