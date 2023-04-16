I Have Questions About Barbie Land Ahead Of The Margot Robbie Movie

I don’t know about you, but Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is my most-anticipated 2023 new movie release of the summer. Not only have I absolutely loved everything the writer/director has touched over the years, but it looks like a really fun take on an iconic doll that was very much part of many of our childhoods. Since the latest Barbie trailer came out, it’s become clear that this movie is about to be a big deal. I mean, just about everyone has been hopping on the Barbie poster trend ! Following more of the marketing rolling out, I have questions about Barbie Land in particular.

The Barbie trailers thus far have done a really good job presenting the tone of the movie without really giving away the plot. All we really know is that it will follow Margot Robbie’s Barbie living in Barbie Land before she decides somehow that she wants to venture out in the real world. On her way out of the plastic world, Ryan Gosling’s Ken will tag along with his roller skates too. Upon a few looks at the latest preview at the film, I have a few fun queries about the world being set up.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Why Are They All Named Barbie Or Ken?

One of the first things that caught my eye and is apparent in the viral posters for Barbie, along with the trailer, is that aside from Michael Cera's Allan (based on the actual doll), all the people of Barbie Land are either named Barbie or Ken based on their gender. In the posters of all the characters, it follows the format of “this Barbie” or “this Ken” and in the trailer, Margot Robbie is calling everyone either Barbie or Ken. When I was growing up, I distinctly remember there being different names for the different dolls. For example, I remember the brunette friend of Barbie was named “Teresa.”

If you take a closer look at some of the characters in the movie and compare them to actual dolls, many of the Barbie cast are playing specific dolls from Barbie history. I’m really curious what the lore will be for Barbie Land and why they all call each other the same name.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Will We See Barbie Parents And Children In Barbie Land?

Additionally, I remember having younger Barbie dolls, like Barbie’s younger sisters Skipper and Kelly. They were not present in the trailer, but I do wonder if the movie will give Barbie a family and if there will be Barbie children and parents as well. Perhaps in the vision of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, everyone is just the same age and without family. That could be a reason why Robbie’s Barbie wants to explore life in the real world.

(Image credit: Warner Bros )

What’s Up With The Barbie Feet?

Barbie opening its trailer with that image of the iconic Barbie feet was perfect. That’s been the design of the dolls forever and I’m excited to see what jokes or bits might come from this element of the Barbie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Why Is There An Airport In Barbie Land?

While Barbie is driving throughout Barbie Land in the new trailer, a few things caught my eye as well. For one, Barbie passes an airport called “BAX,” which seems to be modeled after LAX in Los Angeles, California. Airplanes are seen flying overhead of Barbie Land as well. Where do the planes go? Are there other Barbie Lands around the world to travel to, or is it some kind of way of the Barbies traveling to stores to be purchased by humans? What’s up with it?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Why Is The Wizard Of Oz Showing In Barbie Land?

I also noticed an interesting detail that not enough people have been talking about in my opinion. When Robbie’s Barbie is driving through town, 1939’s The Wizard of Oz is playing at the movie theater. I wonder if Barbie seeing this movie will be part of the plot at all, because I can already see some comparisons being drawn between her life in Barbie Land and going to the real world. That’d be an interesting plot device for the movie to use if so!

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Is Barbie Land A Matriarchy?

Going back to the posters, I found it interesting in the main poster with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the tagline is “She’s everything, he’s just a Ken.” The character posters show the female characters and introduce them as having additional labels like being president, a doctor, mermaid, having a Nobel Prize in physics, being a diplomat or being a lawyer. In all the Ken posters, it says “He’s just Ken,” or something to that effect. It makes me think that perhaps in Barbie Land, all the women are these accomplished dolls and the men are filling the homemaker role, or boy toy status anyway.

In the trailer, there are also a few images of Issa Rae’s president Barbie and a court of women behind her running things in the land. I’m curious how these scenes will actually play into the society of Barbie Land in the movie. What does it mean to be “just a Ken”?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

How Does One Leave Barbie Land?

For the time being, Barbie kind of gives me Stepford Wives and Don’t Worry Darling vibes. I feel like perhaps Robbie’s Barbie is living her fun Barbie life, but she’ll perhaps go on an existential journey to finding out who she really is, and venturing into the real world will be central to that. In the trailer, it looks like it’s easy peasy for her to drive her pink car to the “real world,” but I wonder how dangerous it will be in the context of the movie for her to do so. Or is it normal for Barbie’s to leave and I’m just imagining some horror movie scenario? I’m confused on how Greta Gerwig will balance this being a major movie about a doll kids enjoy with the deep themes she often places in her films, but I also have faith!

Obviously I’m overanalyzing things, but it was fun to do so with the marketing rolling out for the movie. I can’t wait to see all the creative elements of Barbie come to life in the movie itself come July 21.