I Loved Transformers One, And Now I Really Want An Animated Beast Machines Movie

After spending the better part of the past 20 years cranking out live-action Transformers movies , the franchise has finally returned to its animated roots with the critically acclaimed Transformers One . The prequel, which explores the friends-to-enemies relationship shared by Optimus Prime and Megatron, is one of the most fun 2024 movie experiences I’ve had all year, and while watching it, I couldn’t stop thinking about how much I really want to see an animated Beast Machines film.

For those who don’t remember, Beast Machines was a 1999 sequel series to the similarly titled 1996 animated show Beast Wars , and it further explorss the tireless battle between the Maximals (essentially animal forms of Autobots) and Predacons (descendants of the Decepticons). And while I would love to see a proper Beast Wars movie after Transformers: Rise of the Beasts left more to be desired , my thoughts just keep going back to Beast Machines and its wild story set in a deserted, desolate, and eerie Cybertron.

Don’t worry, I won’t be spoiling anything about Transformers One, but I will be going into the nitty gritty of this 25-year-old Saturday morning cartoon.

(Image credit: Fox Kids)

While Watching Transformers One, I Kept Thinking About Beast Machines' Version Of Cybertron

Beast Machines picks up after the events of Beast Wars in which the Maximals – Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Blackarachnia, and Rattrap – defeated Megatron and the Predacons... or so they think. Upon returning to Cybertron, the heroes discover that Megatron has somehow taken over their home planet, locked away all the transformers and stolen their sparks, and replaced them with mindless drones known as Vehicons. Oh, and the Maximals are stuck in their beast forms, which makes the situation all the more dire.

With its primitive and downright creepy animations, the show presented Cybertron as this deserted and eerie planet void of joy, life, and transformers that Optimus and his gang left long ago. And while watching Transformers One, with its incredible production value and animation, I just kept thinking about how cool Beast Machines’ version of the Transformers home planet would look with this much attention to detail and visual flair.

(Image credit: Fox Kids)

I Think A Further Exploration Of Optimus Primal And Megatron's Relationship Could Be Captivating

The friends-to-enemies relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron is the heart and soul (or spark) of Transformers One, and I think it would be awesome to see the rivalry between Optimus Primal and Megatron from Beast Machines explored in a similar capacity.

Much like other shows set in the Transformers universe, this short-lived animated series was built around its core hero and villain, with both characters pushing one another, either directly or indirectly. And to see how the two characters evolve throughout both their respective and collective journeys would be both fun and captivating for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fox Kids)

There Are So Many Other Great Beast Machines Characters That Have Never Gotten Their Due

But it isn’t just Optimus Primal or Megatron I’d love to see in a Beast Machines movie, as Beast Machines has many great characters on both sides of the fight for Cybertron. And while the likes of Cheetor and Rhinox popped up in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, that’s barely scratching the surface of the roster of Maximals, Predacons, and even Vehicons from the animated series.

I would give anything to see Rattrap, Blackarachnia, Nightscream, Jetstorm, Tankor, and others show up and introduce themselves to a new generation of Transformers fans. And with the way Transformers One breathed new life into legendary characters from the original series and toys, I honestly think it could be done, especially for those who never got their proper due in any previous movies.

(Image credit: Fox Kids)

Beast Machines Goes Heavy Into The Philosophical, And I Love To See Those Conversations In A Massive Movie

One thing I always loved about Beast Machines, especially when it came to Optimus Primal’s journey, was how the show didn’t shy away from tackling philosophical topics or discussions. Throughout the Maximal leader’s journey, Optimus undergoes a massive emotional change through his conversations with the Oracle, an ancient supercomputer with all kinds of powers. He even spends time in the afterlife where he enters a new and heightened state of consciousness, which does, admittedly, get pretty heady for a kid's show.

Though Transformers One doesn’t necessarily reach those levels in its retelling of Optimus Prime and Megatron’s friendship gone bad, the way the movie touches on topics like heroism, friendship, and false idols has me thinking about how Beast Machines took on those issues a quarter-century ago.

(Image credit: Fox Kids)

The Maximals Finally Receiving Their Upgrades Would Make For Such An Epic Big-Screen Moment

The moment the Maximals receive their upgrades in Beast Machines is honestly one of my favorite scenes from the show and one that I’ve revisited multiple times over the years. To see those epic transformations as Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Rattrap, and Blackarachnia are gifted their new and more powerful forms on the big screen would be epic. Similar to some of those great transformations from Transformers One (both those seen in the first trailer and then again in the final act of the film), these evolutions would look so awesome and would definitely have the audience clapping and cheering.

(Image credit: Claster Television)

But I'm Not Going To Lie, I'd Love A Proper Beast Wars Movie As Well

Though critics called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts the best entry in the live-action franchise, and though I very much enjoyed the 2023 action spectacle, I wouldn’t be all that upset if we were to get a proper Beast Wars movie that was more faithful to the animated series. Don’t get me wrong: I want a Beast Machines movie more than anything, but why can’t we have both?

I’m sure Paramount Pictures has a whole animated franchise in the works after everything that goes down in the Transformers One end credits sequence, but maybe the movie will be a hit and show the studio that people want more animated Transformers movies, including Beast Machines and Beast Wars. I would be happy, my college roommate with whom I binged both series would be stoked, and I’m sure a lot of folks feel the same.